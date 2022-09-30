TRAVERSE CITY — There was no question that the Traverse City Tritons were ready to go once the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” were played.
With just 12 swim events on Thursday against Manistee, the Tritons won each and every one of the dozen and recorded fast times in the process. It was the first home meet of the season for the Tritons, and the bleachers at the Grand Traverse Civic Center were packed. Tritons coach Megan Petroelje wasn’t worried much about the scores because she wanted to have them prepared for Saturday.
“We’re just about a month into the conference,” Petroelje said. “Right now, a lot of our stuff that we have to work on is just the details. A lot of girls swimming were off events tonight, some girls were swimming to get cuts. Some are swimming to try to get a varsity letter.”
From the 200 medley relay to the 400 freestyle relay, the Tritons dominated every race. Traverse City Central senior Cam Crosby finished first in two events, the 200 freestyle (2:10.84) and 100-yard butterfly (1:05.41).
“Everyone did a good,” Crosby said. “We’ve been tired the past couple of weeks because there have been a lot of practices, a lot of meets, but I think everyone did well. I think everyone performed their best at everything.”
Being home was a relief to the Tritons. Last Thursday, the team traveled two and a half hours for a similar-sized meet. Most of the girls didn’t swim at the meet because of the size of the Manistee team.
“It’s tough traveling,” said Petroelje of being home for the first time. “You have to travel quite a lot because of team size and pool size. So it’s nice to be at our home pool because we have got a lot of parents, friends and family here to support us.”
TC Central swimmer Amelia Naperala swam in three events. In her first event, she helped earn her 200 medley relay team a first-place finish (1:36.68) and followed that performance by finishing second (2:31.33) in the 200 freestyle.
The 400 freestyle relay was her last event, and Naperala helped her team finish second (4:28.91), but shortly behind Tritons’ own Avery Bills (TC Central), Abigail Houghton (TC Central), Paige Schillinger (TCSF) and Hannah Lantz (Traverse City West). who finished 4:21:19.
In the 200 IM, TC West sophomore Kira Adams finished first (2:26.08) and was also a part of the 200 freestyle relay where she helped her team clock in at 1:50.20. Bills also finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.65).
On Naperala’s relay team was TC Central’s sophomore Ella Cabbage. She came off the blocks in the 500 freestyle faster than everyone. Cabbage finished first at 5:38.67. The second-place finisher clocked in at a 6:01.78, but Cabbage finished the race effortlessly.
“(Cabbage) hasn’t swam in the 500 yet this year, so she was super excited,” Petroelje said. “It makes me proud to see her just go from the 500 right back up to the relay right after not complaining one second. Makes me proud as a coach regardless of times, just the fact she’s willing to do that for her teammates.”
Some of the girls swam in events they haven’t done before. TC Central freshman Lauren Johnson had never competed in the 500 freestyle until Thursday and finished second (2:31.33). She also swam in the 200 IM but finished second (6:01.78).
“It’s cool to see the hard work pay off and see some of the girls do something new because there’s a lot of the girls swimming in the same events quite a lot,” Petroelje said. “So having the girls do something different and then also succeeding in that, I think it’s great.”
Johnson was not the only freshman making waves. Traverse City St. Francis’ Lila Glenn finished first in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. In the 50 freestyle, she finished with a time of 27.16, and in the 100 freestyle she clocked in at 1:00.20.
The next event for the Tritons is on Saturday at the Hudsonville Invitational. Petroelje knows there are still some things to work on, despite the finish on Thursday.
