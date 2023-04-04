Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Northern Lower Michigan, including the following areas, Alcona, Arenac, Benzie, Crawford, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon, and Wexford. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Wednesday morning * Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms are expected tonight. Widespread rainfall amounts will range from half an inch to an inch and a half. Localized amounts will be higher, from 2 to 3 inches. Flooding could result in places that receive heavy rain tonight. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&