TRAVERSE CITY — Leading his team to the promised land of East Lansing's Breslin Center and a state championship runner-up was more than enough for Wyatt Nausadis to earn First-Team All-State accolades from the Michigan Associated Press.
The Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys basketball player was announced as a Division 3 First-Team selection Tuesday. Nausadis finished in the top 10 for the high distinction of Michigan's Mr. Basketball award and was a First-Team All-Conference selection in the Lake Michigan Conference
The senior Gladiator and 6-foot-4 combo guard proved once again to be not only one of the best all-around players in northern Michigan, but an elite talent among the elite in the entire state. Nausadis, the reigning Record-Eagle Boys Basketball Player of the Year, capped off his incredible high school career by averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game in his final season at St. Francis.
Although the numbers are impressive, the intangibles that Nausadis possesses are what puts him above the rest. The senior's veteran leadership on the floor was unquestioned and incredibly motivating. His ability to put the Gladiators on his back and carry them through difficult stretches was a testament to his team-first mentality.
The Gladiators won the Lake Michigan Conference championship as well as district and regional titles en route to their appearance in the state Division 3 state championship game against Flint Beecher, in which St. Francis lost 64-50 to the Bucs. Nausadis scored 20 points in the state title game, three of which came on a long triple from the Spartan logo that hit nothing but net as time expired to give St. Francis a 17-15 lead after the first quarter.
The Glads finished the season with a 24-5 record.
Glen Lake's Luke Hazelton was named to the Division 3 All-State Second Team. The senior power forward was much more of a stretch 4 than an interior player, and he helped the Lakers to a 19-5 record and Northwest Conference championship as he proved to be one of the most dangerous offensive and defensive weapons in northern Michigan.
Hazelton, who is committed to Michigan Tech University, brought his high school basketball career to a close with an average of 22.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 assists per game, proving his value as a strong voice and leader as well. He finished shooting 55 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range and 66 percent from the free-throw line.
Ecorse's Malik Olafioye was named Associated Press Division 3 Player of the Year by a panel of sportswriters throughout the state.
Olafioye left a long list of memories at Ecorse, scoring more than 2,000 points during his career and leading his team to consecutive trips to the Division 3 state semifinals at the Breslin Center. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 32 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals his senior year to lead his team to a 20-5 record.
Olafioye has multiple Division 1 offers, including from Houston, Tennessee, Boston College, UAB and several others.
“I feel winning back-to-back districts, back-to-back regionals titles and getting to the Breslin twice is a great accomplishment,” Olafioye said.
Olafioye could score in bunches as he showed with a 52-point performance against Southfield Bradford.
“His work ethic is off the chart,” Ecorse coach Gerrod Abram said. “He has the ability to score on all three levels: 3-point shot, mid-range and finishing at and about the rim. His leadership skills are very high. His will to win and do whatever the team needs from him is what makes him special. He led the team to back-to-back district and regional championships and making school history with two straight Final Four appearances was amazing.”
Flint Beecher guard Robert Lee joined Olafioye on the first team, along with Detroit Edison guard Bryce Eaton, Plymouth Christian guard Jordan Scott, Laingsburg junior guard Zander Woodruff, Pewamo-Westphalia forward Jamison Eklund, Schoolcraft junior guard Shane Rykse, Iron Mountain sophomore forward Oskar Kangas, Saginaw Nouvel junior guard MJ Yeager and Traverse City St. Francis guard Wyatt Nausadis.
Lee averaged 29.5 points, seven rebounds and six assists and capped off his career with a double-double (29 points, 11 rebounds) in a 64-50 state championship win over Traverse City St. Francis.
Eaton averaged 20 points, five assists and four rebounds and will play next year at Central Michigan while Scott averaged 27.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 36% from 3-point range. Woodruff helped Laingsburg to an unbeaten regular season by averaging 23.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals while knocking down 3-pointers with regularity.
Eklund averaged 22 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals, while Rykse averaged 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and Kangas, 20.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals while blocking 2.2 shots a game. Yeager averaged 25.6 points while making more than 100 3s, shooting 44% from beyond the arc.
Dennis Morey was named coach of the year for guiding Detroit Loyola to the Catholic League title and a 25-2 record last season, which ended with a 55-49 state quarterfinal loss to Flint Beecher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.