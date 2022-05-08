TRAVERSE CITY — Charlie Peterson took two years off from basketball.
One person made coming back an easy decision: Wyatt Nausadis.
Peterson, Traverse City St. Francis' 6-foot-4 starting quarterback and top pitcher, came back and started at center for the Gladiators. But Nausadis remained the centerpiece for a team that'd go undefeated in the Lake Michigan Conference and 19-3 overall, with its only regular-season losses coming against Division 1 teams.
Nausadis took control of the team as a junior, putting the scoring burden on his shoulders, while also keeping teammates involved. He also made big strides as a defender.
That makes Nausadis the Record-Eagle's Boys Basketball Dream Team Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
"Everything is a lot easier for everyone involved," Peterson said. "He made things really easy for me to get back on the court."
Nausadis started as a freshman on a team with four senior starters around him, then saw his responsibilities increase immensely as a sophomore, averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.
"He's a very special player," St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. "In my 15, I haven't had the privilege of coaching such a gym rat and talented player. He wants to win and he puts in the work to get there."
Nausadis travels all over the country during travel season with the Grand Rapids Storm.
The 6-foot-3 guard enters his senior campaign less than 100 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
"It wasn't the ending we wanted this year," Nausadis said. "But it's always going to be the goal to win the last game of the season."
The Glads featured a lineup heavy on left-handers, with Nausadis, Peterson, Henry Reineck and Cole Somero all southpaws.
Nausadis, who's attended St. Francis since kindergarten and played with the vast majority of his teammates since elementary school, was third-team as a freshman, second-team last year and now the captain of the Dream Team. As his hair has gotten longer, so has his game progressed.
"He grew a ton as a player this year," Peterson said. "It was fun to watch. There was not a single player that could stop Wyatt. Teams would have to commit two or three players — and then they'd foul him."
Friends talked Nausadis into playing football in seventh grade, and he turned into one of the Glads' game-breaking players last fall and looks to take over for Peterson at quarterback next season.
"He pushed me every day," Peterson said. "It was great. In practice every day, I got to hang out with Wyatt.
"Everybody loves having him around. He's a fun guy to have a conversation with. He's genuine. Everybody loves him."
Well, maybe not opponents, but that's understandable.
DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year: Wyatt Nausadis, Jr., Traverse City St. Francis
Almost unstoppable when he wants to take over games, but often tries to get teammates involved. Averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals. Scored 31 points to lead TCSF to a 2OT road win over Traverse City Central in the regular season. Shot 56% from the field and hit 31 3-pointers. Already getting Division 1 looks as a junior.
Cole Jenema, Sr., Cadillac
Athletic 6-foot-9 forward averaged 20.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.2 blocks. Led the Vikings to a 19-6 record and a share of Big North Conference championship. Played through a serious foot injury in the playoffs, still helping Cadillac to the quarterfinals. Averaged a dunk a game.
Brady Ewing, Sr., Petoskey
The 6-foot-7 Calvin College commit averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Petoskey, but really broke out in the postseason. In the last four games of the tournament he scored 16 (Marquette), 31 (TC Central), 22 (Midland) and 32 (Grand Blanc). Shot 34% from 3-point range, 72% at the line and 62% from the field overall.
Dylan Barnowski, Jr., Lake Leelanau St. Mary
Led the Eagles to the school's first state semifinals berth and first regional title since 1950. Averaged 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks. Played big during the regular season, and kept that up in the postseason, despite teams keying in on him and Shawn Bramer.
Trevin Winkle, Sr., McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Calvin College commit 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals, .8 blocks. Going to Calvin. Has an unstoppable turn-around, fade-away jumper. Team went 23-1 overall (20-0) in the regular season and won the Highland Conference title, the school's first since 1968.
Brock Broderick, Sr., Traverse City Christian
The Leading scorer in the Record-Eagle coverage area, he averaged 26.4 points per game. Added 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest, expanding his game as a senior to lead the Sabres to a 16-6 record. Committed to Calvin College. Ends his prep career as TC Christian's all-time leading scorer.
Defensive Player of the year: Adam Gerberding, Sr., Traverse City St. Francis
Usually drew the assignment of guarding the opposition's best player, even if they were bigger than the 6-1, 165-pound guard. Also contributed 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game, drawing first-team all-Lake Michigan honors while shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.
Freshman of the Year: Landon Kulawiak, Buckley
As the season progressed, so did Kulawiak's game. Finished the campaign averaging 16.5 points per game, along with 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the 16-6 Bears. The 6-foot-2 frosh had a three-game run during the season where he scored 31, 23 and 29 points and hit 19 of 26 from 3-point land in that span. He knocked down 69 of 148 triples for the season (46.6%).
Coach of the Year: Matt Barnowski, Lake Leelanau St. Mary
Guided an Eagles team that soared to new heights during the 2021-22 season. Lake Leelanau advanced to the school's first state semifinals berth and first regional title since 1950, finishing the season 21-5 while playing as an independent.
SECOND TEAM
Evan Solomon, Sr., Charlevoix — Was honorable mention all-state the past two seasons before earning first-team status this year from the Associated Press. Led the Rayders in scoring for a third straight season, averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists. Was the focal point for defenses every night and still put up numbers.
Shawn Bramer, Jr., Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Interior force helped lead the Eagles to the school's first state semifinals berth and first regional title since 1950. Averaged 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.2 blocks. Added to his perimeter game this season.
Anthony Ribel, So., Traverse City Central — Had a solid freshman campaign last year, and really broke out as a sophomore, averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals (53.6 2FG%, 42.9 3FG%). Made 51 3-pointers in 20 games. Only a sophomore and has made the all-Big North team twice already.
Quinn Zickert, Sr., Benzie Central — Stats aren't huge because Benzie Central had three starters average 13 or more points a game, but put up 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Came up big in big moments, evidenced by his game-high 19 in a district finals win over TC St. Francis while playing with the flu.
Preston Malpass, So., East Jordan — The 6-foot-7 sophomore averaged 16.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.9 assists. First team all-LMC again as a sophomore. Two-time all-state honorable mention. Finished with nine double-doubles and had a season-high of 32 points. Getting a lot of looks from colleges already as a sophomore.
Coach: Josh Crocker, Benzie Central — Led the Huskies to the program's first win over Traverse City St. Francis since 2013 and the first in the playoffs since 2001.
THIRD TEAM
Gavin Bisballe, Sr., Lake City — The 6-foot-6 forward did a bit of everything for the Trojans, averaging 16.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. First-team all-Highland Conference selection was honorable mention all-state as well. Also one of the area's top dunkers.
Dylan Cragg, Sr., Grayling — Athletic 6-foot-4 wing was the heart and soul of Grayling's run to the state quarterfinals. Averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Committed to Alma College to play both football and basketball.
Nate Childers, Sr., Benzie Central — Don't let the numbers fool you. Childers could take over a game at any given moment, averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Can bomb from outside or dunk on you. First-team all-Northwest Conference selection.
Kyle Kaczanowski, Sr., Buckley — Stepped up as a senior and took the scoring mantle for the talented Bears. Averaged 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals. Captain and four-year varsity player who passed 1,000 career points this season. Also usually guards the opposition's best offensive player. All-Northwest first-team pick.
Luke Hazelton, Jr., Glen Lake — The 6-foot-7 forward with range averaged 17.1 points, 8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 59% from the line, 50% field goals, 38% from 3 land. Scored over 800 points in three seasons on varsity which resulted in a 48-13 record. High game of 34 points and 17 rebounds came against D4 state semifinalist Lake Leelanau St Mary.
FOURTH TEAM
Jaxon Childers, So., Benzie Central — Still has two years left after a great season in which he averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game to earn first-team all-Northwest Conference honors. Without Zickert and Nate Childers around, he and Landon Kulawiak will be counted on to make bigger contributions in upcoming seasons.
Carson Bourdo, Sr., Traverse City Central — Saw his role decrease somewhat with Ribel's emergence, but still pitched in 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.0 steals a game. First-team All-Big North Conference pick was the BNC Player of the Year in 2020-21.
Alex Calcaterra, Jr., Boyne City — Averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and really grew in his second varsity season as a starter and became team’s best defender as well. Played second half of season under 100 percent after injury vs. Kalkaska. Honorable mention all-state pick also made BCAM's Best.
Kelan Pletcher, Jr., Ellsworth — Was good as a sophomore, but really came on as a junior, erupting for 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals a game. First-team All-Northern Lake Conference pick can create his own shot and finish in traffic. Shot 53% from the field and 70% at the line.
Preston Marlatt, Sr., Johannesburg-Lewiston — First-team all-state pick in Division 3 averaged 22.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 4.5 assists. Shot 41.5% from 3-point range, 57.2% from the field overall and 66% at the line. Two-time first-team all-Ski Valley pick. Coaches said he would have been league MVP this year, but the conference doesn't do that award anymore.
FIFTH TEAM
Brayden Steenwyk, Sr., Ellsworth — Versatile 6-foot-4 forward averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.0 steals a game, shooting 49% from the field. Led team to a 67-9 record in four seasons. Picked as Northern Lakes Conference MVP. Two-time all-Northern Lake Conference selection, and academic all-state two times as well.
Connor Simmer, Sr., Mesick — Averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.0 steals per game for a deep team that went 20-0 in regular season. Excellent at taking his defender off the dribble and getting to the bucket. Lost in district finals to Grayling team that made quarterfinals.
Gavin Bebble, Jr., Gaylord St. Mary — Led the Snowbirds with 18.9 points a game, adding in 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per contest. Took on a bigger role after injuries, particularly to Brody Jeffers.
Josh Hirschenberger, Sr., Traverse City West — One of the Big North Conference's top defenders, he regularly held his assignment to single digits. Also averaged 10.0 points per game for the Titans and earned second-team all-Big North status.
Garrison Barrett, So., Central Lake — One of the area's biggest secrets, this sophomore was one of the top scorers in northern Michigan and has two years remaining with the Trojans. Averaged 22.0 points a game to go along with 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
SIXTH TEAM
Joshua Lavely, Sr., Elk Rapids — Came back to the basketball team after concentrating on golf last year (where he committed to Villanova), and averaged 12.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 51.4% from the field. Put up five double-doubles, with many coming against the Elks' top competition — Boyne City (23 points, 9 boards) and TCSF (21 points, 13 rebounds).
Blaine Barkovich, Sr., Kalkaska — Finished in the top 10 in scoring in the area, averaging 19.1 points per game, adding in 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 steals. Earned first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference honors.
Caleb Stuck, Sr., Charlevoix — Honorable mention all-state and first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference selection helped drive the Rayders team. Averaged 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.6 blocks as a senior, forming a great tandem with Evan Solomon for four years.
Evan Douglass, Sr. Kingsley — Committed to play baseball at Aquinas, but also led the Stags in scoring at 16.4 points a game, adding 2.8 steals per game. Second-team All-Northwest Conference pick gave Kingsley a steady scorer and leader.
Jon O'Connor, Sr., Traverse City West — High-flyer for TC West was second-team all-Big North this year, averaging 12.3 points per game after putting up nearly 16 points a contest last season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Dylan Aldridge, Sr., Petoskey; Jace Copeland, Sr., Petoskey; Oumar Sy, Sr. Mancelona; Caleb Caul, Sr., Grayling; Kyle McLinden, Sr., Manistee Catholic; Mason Travis, Sr., Elk Rapids; Jaden Montague, Sr., Cadillac; Levi Schultz, So., TC Bulldogs; Luke Puffer, Sr., Manton; Kadyn Warner, Sr., Traverse City Central; Connor Ciolek, Sr., Glen Lake; Neil Ihme, Jr., Glen Lake; Garrett Mobley, Fr., Brethren; Carter Simmer, Jr., Mesick; Jacob McCree, Fr., Mesick; Brody Jeffers, Jr., Gaylord St. Mary; Drayten Evans, So., Central Lake; Jayden Hanson, Fr., Bellaire; Drake Koepke, So., Bellaire; Darin Kunkel, Sr., Lake City; August Schaub, Sr., Lake Leelanau St. Mary; Jake Griffis, Sr., Bear Lake; Blake DeZeeuw, Jr., McBain NMC; Jack Neer, Jr., Boyne City; Adam Domres, Jr., Onekama; Luke Gelow, So., Gaylord; Brady Pretzlaff, So., Gaylord; Hugh Periard, Sr., Suttons Bay; Spencer Ball, Jr., Elk Rapids; Gage Hessem, Sr., Kingsley; Charlie Peterson, Sr., TC St. Francis; John Hagelstein, Jr., TC St. Francis; Mason Malpass, Sr., East Jordan; JJ Weber, Sr., East Jordan; Chaz Grundy, Sr., Benzie Central; Michael Wooten, Sr., Benzie Central; Tyler Milarch, Jr., Buckley; Will Gaston, Sr., TC West; Blake Miller, Sr., Frankfort; Nick Stevenson, Jr., Frankfort; Ashtyn Simerson, Jr., Mesick; Ethan Evans, Sr., Frankfort; Henry Plumstead, Sr., Glen Lake; Lucas McKernan, Sr., Manton; Jamal Cebulski, Sr., Ellsworth; Mason Wilcox, Jr., Boyne City; Johnathen Traxler, Sr., Manton; Connor Wojciechowski, So., Brethren.
