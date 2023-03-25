EAST LANSING — Detroit Cass Tech used Traverse City St. Francis’ tournament, the Northern Michigan Basketball Showcase, in February to prepare for the state finals.
Cass Tech, which beat St. Francis by only seven points in a 46-39 regular-season matchup, won the Division 1 state title in the contests prior to TCSF, beating Muskegon 78-63. That 47-point output Feb. 4 was the Technicians’ lowest of the season by 11.
“Just an unbelievable atmosphere,” Cass Tech head coach Andrea Cabana said. “That worked well for them too, because they’re playing in the state championship. But just that atmosphere, the travel, you know, against a respective program, it felt good.”
Cass Tech played at home the day before, then traveled to Traverse City to play the Gladiators in the final game of four that Saturday.
Cabana said that was intentional to help the Technicians for the state finals, knowing Division 1 would have to play its semifinals and finals on back-to-back days.
TCSF put Cass Tech in foul trouble, forcing the Technicians to slow down a bit.
SILVER ANNIVERSARY: St. Francis’ 1973 team lost in the quarterfinals by one point to the same team the Gladiators beat in this year’s quarters, St. Ignace.
In the ‘73 clash, the Glads’ team coached by Jim Rossi came in with a 23-1 record and the Saints at 24-0. We had a high-scoring team that averaged over 80 points a game and SI had a high school “legend.”
With Ted Bee in foul trouble, Eddie Lester went on to score 38 points. Bee later played at Ferris State and professionally in Europe.
The 1974 St. Francis team advanced as far as the semifinals.
BANK SHOTS: Beecher has seven juniors on the team. As in the same name as their dad, not kids a year away from being seniors. That’s the same as the rest of all the teams in the Final Four in all classes. ... Hunter St. Peter, Sophia Hardy and Harper Nausadis won a commercial-break competition, hitting a layup, free throw and 3-pointer.
