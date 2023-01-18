TRAVERSE CITY — Round One of the Koepke Bowl goes to Leighten.
Leighten Koepke, a second-year assistant coach for Traverse City St. Francis, won some family bragging rights as the Gladiators topped the Charlevoix Rayders and her older brother, first-year head coach Reece Koepke, 52-25.
“I’m waiting for her to do some trash talking,” said their father and Bellaire boys basketball coach Paul Koepke after Tuesday’s Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball game at St. Francis.
“We already knew the outcome,” Leighten jokingly shot back.
Most of the rest of the Koepke family sat at midcourt, right in between the Rayder and Gladiator benches, so as to not show any favoritism.
“I don’t remember what she said exactly, but she chirped a little bit in my ear after the game, but that’s OK,” Reece Koepke said. “She gave me a hug and stuff, so that was good. That was a fun experience.”
St. Francis (9-1, 5-1 LMC) won its fourth straight and moves into a three-way tie atop the league after Elk Rapids topped Harbor Springs 51-42. The Gladiators, Elks and Rams are all 5-1 in the league, each with hat one conference loss at the hands of another.
Gwyneth Bramer produced 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for the Glads, who took off after Maggie Napont scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the first half.
“She really wanted to win,” Bramer said of Leighten Koepke. “Coach (Adam Warren) said she was pretty nervous before the game. She didn’t really mention it much beforehand, but she was really excited after.”
The best piece of coaching advice Bramer said she’s received from Koepke?
“To be annoying,” Bramer said. “She always gets on us to be really obnoxious and loud and get into their heads.”
Warren, who brought Leighten Koepke on as an assistant in his first season as head coach a year ago, said he was glad St. Francis was able to deliver the win for Leighten.
“She didn’t say a ton,” Warren said. “It was fun. She definitely was ribbing her older brother during the week, but I tried to make it more of a big deal than she really wanted to make it a big deal. ... She was certainly happy when we were in the locker room, though. That rivalry will be here for a while.”
Charlevoix (5-8, 3-3 LMC) led 6-5 two minutes in on Evelyn Rosier’s second 3-pointer.
“We started off hot,” Reece Koepke said. “It looked good for us. But St. Francis is a good team, they’ve got good players, and they knocked down a lot of shots as well.”
Adrianna Spranger added 11 points and four boards for the Glads, including seven of the team’s first 16.
Napont, who looked fully recovered from a wrist injury that hampered her earlier in the season, took over from there, scoring St. Francis’ final 11 of the half for a 29-14 lead.
“The biggest thing for us is that we’re locked into our identity,” Warren said. “We’re a good defensive team. We’re holding teams below what they normally are scoring, and that keeps us in the game when we have those lulls.”
Bayani Collins and Abbey Wright led the Rayders with eight points each, and Rosier added six. Mikayla Sharrow pitched in three points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Wright and Rosier each produced three steals.
Outside of Napont, Bramer and Spranger scoring a combined 44, Hunter St. Peter, Helen Myler, Mary Kate Carroll and Brooke Meeker each had a bucket as the Glads frequently rotated players in and out.
“We’ve got 10 players that can play,” Warren said. “They’re not all going to score 15-20 points a game, but I have no reservation to put any of the 10 in at any given time. With other teams that have limited benches, they start getting tired. Then with our defense, it makes it hard for them to shoot well.”
The Rayders host Boyne City (2-10) on Friday, while the Gladiators head to Kalkaska (1-8).
