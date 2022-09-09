TRAVERSE CITY — Thursday was business as usual for Traverse City St. Francis.
Not one Gladiator had last year’s loss in the volleyball district championship match against Elk Rapids on their minds heading into their first Lake Michigan Conference tilt. The Elks pulled off a championship win last season against St. Francis, which had won nine district titles in a row and ended the Elks’ last three seasons.
“We’re not even thinking about last year,” St. Francis head coach Kathleen Nance said. “We are just focusing on what we are doing now in the present moment. We are just working on building a cohesive team, and they are doing a great job.”
St. Francis breezed past Elk Rapids in three straight sets Thursday at home, despite the Elks giving the Gladiators a run for their money in the third set. The Elks got off to a fast start in the third and ultimately decisive set with a defensive effort and blocks from sophomore Morgan Bergquist and sophomore Lexi Moore to push the lead to 6-2.
The Elks currently have six sophomores who contribute big minutes, and head coach Connie Gorno was pleased with the fight at the end — even though the Elks lost the lead. Although St. Francis is a young team too, the Glads got the better end of the stick.
“The potential is there, and the growth is there,” Gorno said. “It’s just if they can keep building from these mistakes and grow as a team. They got to come together and play as a team.”
St. Francis didn’t use any timeouts in the first two sets but used two in the final set to collect themselves. Nance noted the team needed to get back to playing the basics.
After the second timeout, St. Francis fought its way to its first lead of the final set and stayed in front as the Elks tried clawing back. The effort from the Elks’ defense after the first two sets brought them back into the match.
“Our defenders, all of them on the court, were just absolutely unwilling to let the ball hit the floor without full effort,” Nance said. “We play a lot of games in practice where that is the goal. We are relentless when we play defense.”
St. Francis had 49 digs total with junior Garnet Mullet tallying 19 and Avery Nance with 13. Mullet also led her team in kills with 13. Avery, in the second set, had three straight aces that guided the Gladiators to win 25-16.
“I played for the club, and they did a lot of focus on serving,” Avery said. “In the offseason, that’s what I did. I would travel to Grand Rapids and play.”
Avery continued by saying she has seen a progression in her performance this season compared to last and has six aces to show for it. Each time Avery or her teammates got an ace, the St. Francis bench and student section grew louder and louder.
“We play our bests when we are all pumped up,” Avery said
The Glads are playing in the Petoskey tournament on Saturday. The Elks host Harbor Springs on Sept. 13.
Nance noted there are still things her team needs to work on before heading into the tournament. A few are minimizing unforced errors and winning the serves; but aside from Xs and Os of the game, the Gladiators are excited to be playing solid volleyball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.