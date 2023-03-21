TRAVERSE CITY — The Gladiators have waited a while for this moment.
The last decade has not been too kind to the Traverse City St. Francis varsity boys basketball program when it comes to the playoffs. But the Gladiators can put those first-round losses and early exits out of their mind as they prepare for a Division 3 quarterfinal against St. Ignace at Gaylord High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday with hopes of securing their first Final Four berth since 2012.
“There’s a lot of history and people that come and support St. Francis because they went here or their kid went here or their grandkid went here. But none of them have that memory of bringing home a state title,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “We have the opportunity to change that and do something real special, and that’s a blessing.”
Last year’s Gladiators when 19-2 in the regular season before bowing out in the first round of districts to Benzie Central. They also lost in their first district game in 2021 to Glen Lake and were set to face the Lakers for a district championship in 2020 before COVID-19 restrictions wiped out the postseason.
St. Francis lost in the regional final in 2019, the regional semifinals in 2014 and 2016, and then did not make it out of districts in 2013, 2015, 2017 or 2018. The last time the Gladiators won a quarterfinal game was in 2012 en route to the state championship game, a 74-60 loss to Flint Beecher. St. Francis topped Negaunee 71-60 to make the Final Four and then defeated Shelby, 63-54, in the semis at the Breslin Center.
“We’ve had some great teams in the past, but I would say the team this year and the combination of their buy-in and energy and effort, their focus on the detail and execution, they’re the closest to perfect defensively that we’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Finnegan said. “You add in the athleticism and the length and the basketball IQ, it’s a special group that has just found a way to be gritty and play the type of defense we’ve been asking for.”
This year, the No. 8 Gladiators sit at 22-4 with Lake Michigan Conference, district and regional titles on their resume. One more win gets them to the Breslin.
“That’s a huge goal and one more step toward our ultimate goal, which is to win the last game of the year,” Finnegan said. “The Breslin, you’ve got to get there to even be in that conversation.”
The Glads dropped their regular-season finale, a 54-46 overtime loss to Cadillac, which is also big trophy hunting in Division 2. St. Francis’ only other loss in the last 16 games came at the hands of Detroit Cass Tech, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 1 that is playing in the state quarterfinals Tuesday. In fact, the combined record of St. Francis’ four losses — Grand Haven, Boyne City, Cass Tech and Cadillac — is 84-16
“That Cass Tech game, stacking the deck against ourselves and having a team like that in our home gym with that atmosphere and the crowd like it was, that was a special thing for those kids — and it created that environment of playing for a state championship,” Finnegan said. “Even though we lost, we saw that we could play with them in that game. Those are the types of teams we have to play against and beat if we want to hoist that trophy.”
St. Francis is averaging 55.5 points per game while allowing just 36 points per contest in the postseason. Finnegan said the Gladiator defense has gotten them to this point.
“This is just a superior, special group that is really locked in. And our offense gets a heckuva lot easier when our defense plays like that,” Finnegan said. “When the other teams are struggling to score and look up at the half and they’re not to 20 yet, that can be demoralizing for a team mentally.”
The St. Ignace Saints (22-4) are winners of six straight with Ws over Harbor Springs, Elk Rapids, Tawas and Ishpeming in the playoffs. They are averaging 64.5 points per game and allowing 52.8.
The Glads had a shootaround Sunday, and Finnegan said he talked to his players about the great amount of success at St. Francis in football, cross country, tennis, golf, track and field, wrestling — and so many other sports other than boys basketball.
“We have the chance to do something that these kids can talk about 30, 40, 50 years later and point to a banner in their gym,” Finnegan said. “That’s a life-changing thing, and these kids can be a part of something special to be remembered forever in their community. But we have business to take care of first on Tuesday.”
