TRAVERSE CITY — New Lothrop didn’t do Traverse City St. Francis any favors on Thursday.
So the Gladiators made their own Friday.
St. Francis routed Ogemaw Heights 42-19, leading 42-6 early in the third quarter in Friday’s season opener at Thirlby Field. That sends the Glads (1-0) into next Friday’s matchup against perennial powerhouse Jackson Lumen Christi, which lost to New Lothrop 12-7 Thursday.
“I’m not happy that new Lothrop beat them and made them mad,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “We already had a big challenge ahead of us, and now they don’t want to open up 0-2. It’ll be a great barometer for us early in the season.”
St. Francis topped Lumen Christi 21-20 in the 2020 regular-season finale, the only other time the two blue bloods have met.
“We’re looking forward to a great game,” said Gladiators tight end John Hagelstein, who hauled in three catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. “We played them in the past. We beat them, and they’re probably looking for a little bit of revenge. But we’re going to prepare this week, have a good week of practice and go down there.”
St. Francis moves to 3-0 all-time against Ogemaw, winning 63-26 last year on the road and 35-14 in 2020.
The Gladiators made a statement early, scoring fairly easily on their first two drives on short fields to lead 14-0 and ending their first six possessions with touchdowns.
Wyatt Nausadis threw for 172 yards in his first start at quarterback, notching two passing TDs and another running. He hit Garrett Hathaway in stride over the middle for a 54-yard touchdown and a 21-6 lead.
“That was a really good ball by Wyatt, and I was glad he gave it to me,” Hathaway said. “I had to adjust a little bit, but that’s all right.”
Hagelstein hauled in two big catches, one early to gain 29 yards and set up the Glads inside the 10-yard line and a TD catch for TCSF’s final score to open the third quarter.
“I was hoping Wyatt would see me,” Hagelstein said of his first catch. “I had a smaller DB on me. I was thinking he’d throw it up and he did. Came right under it, got the ball and secured the catch.”
St. Francis committed five penalties in the first half, including three in row at one point.
“We have to clean those up,” Sellers said. “Potential drive killers, but luckily our kids were able to overcome those mistakes that we made.”
Nausadis ran for 29 yards on a first-and-20 to prove that point.
The Gladiators also unveiled some no-huddle looks, giving Lumen Christi something extra to prepare for.
“We have a lot of things to work on in practice this week, and we’re going to get better for sure,” Hathaway said. “They’ll be a very athletic team. Lumen is athletic, big, fast, kind of like us; so we’re going to have to adapt and do the best we can.”
Ogemaw Heights, which put up one winning season since 2014, has an enrollment 200 higher than St. Francis. That didn’t stop the Glads from rolling up a 266-92 advantage in yards in the first half, a gap that could have been even more if St. Francis didn’t have short fields to work with much of the time.
Hathaway opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD run on the Gladiators’ first possession that took only six plays to move 67 yards. Nausadis’ 7-yard TD run made it 14-0, with Ty Martinchek extra points following both scores that saw TCSF runners cruise untouched into the end zone. The second score was set up by Burke Flowers’ kickoff recovery after Nausadis’ kick fell in between the Falcons’ up backs and front line and nobody else went after the ball.
Ogemaw pulled within a touchdown after the early 14-0 deficit, putting together a nice eight-play, 62-yard drive to trail 14-6 late in the first quarter.
Nausadis hit Hathaway in stride over the middle for a 54-yard TD pass and a 21-6 lead with 1:28 still left in the opening quarter. Joe Donahue’s 2-yard TD run made it 27-6 with 6:24 left in the half.
The Glads took a 35-6 lead into halftime after Jack Prichard ran it in from 26 yards out and Nausadis fumbled the snap, but heard a wide-open Hardy yelling in the back of the end zone and was able to scoop the ball up and flung it to him for the score.
Ogemaw went for it on fourth down in its own territory twice in the first half, both leading directly to St. Francis touchdowns.
The Gladiators tacked on 25-yard TD pass from Nausadis to Hathaway to open the second half. Ogemaw replied with a 38-yard TD pass from Xander Kartes to Gabe Courtmanche and a Rob Hock 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Donahue led the TCSF defense with nine tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.