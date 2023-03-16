LAKE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis may want to schedule some neutral-site games at Lake City next year.
The Gladiators won their fourth straight postseason game in the Trojans’ gym, topping McBain 46-37 in Wednesday’s Division 3 boys basketball regional championship game at Lake City.
St. Francis played four games at Lake City in eight days, plus a practice before districts to get used to the gym.
Boy, did the Gladiators ever get used to it.
“We love it. We love it so much,” said Glads’ senior forward Drew Breimayer, who knocked down nine 3-pointers in the four Lake City contests. “It’s so nice. ... Everything goes in here.”
Well, not everything. St. Francis didn’t allow any of its four foes to reach 40 points.
St. Francis (22-4) beat Benzie Central 74-37 and Glen Lake 46-32 in districts, then returned to Lake City for regionals with wins over Sanford Meridian (56-38) and McBain.
“It’s a great facility here,” TCSF head coach Sean Finnegan said. “They’ve been very good to us, and we just felt something that first day we came here on a Sunday a week and a half ago for our practice leading into districts. We shot well and just had a good feel to it. It was just something about being in this gym that just seemed like the kids felt comfortable here and they played accordingly.”
The Gladiators now have to play elsewhere, facing St. Ignace (22-4) in next Tuesday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal at Gaylord.
McBain (20-6), which dropped a 61-49 decision to St. Francis just over two weeks ago, played right with the Glads for most of the first half, trailing by just two after a Claydon Ingleright baseline 3-pointer with 1:32 left. TCSF scored two quick buckets to follow, taking a 26-20 lead into the intermission.
The Gladiators responded with a 12-2 run in the third quarter to take control.
In two trophy games this postseason, the Glads have given up only two points in the third quarter.
Breimayer said TCSF is coming out of halftime locked in.
“The end of the third quarter, we made some shots and got into a double-digit lead,” Breimayer said. “From there, we just never looked back.”
Wyatt Nausadis led the Glads with 16 points, four assists and three steals, while Breimayer scored nine points (all on 3-pointers) and blocked three shots. John Hagelstein added nine points and seven rebounds while going head-to-head with Ramblers 6-foot-7 center Evan Haverkamp, who led McBain with 11 points.
Ben Rodenbaugh scored 10 for McBain, despite battling foul trouble. He picked up his fourth foul in the second quarter. Nathan Koetje added seven points, and Kalvin McGillis six.
“The X factor — and I’m not trying to downplay any of their other players — is Wyatt,” McBain head coach Bruce Koopman said. “He can get to the basket whenever he wants. He’s so good at finding his teammates when you drop in help side, and he’s a great leader.”
Now there’s only one more trophy for the Gladiators to chase — a state title. That takes three more wins, starting Tuesday in Gaylord against St. Ignace — a team that’s only lost four times and opened its season with an overtime win against Boyne City.
“We’ve came up short in districts last few years, so it’s huge for us to get through that and then add on a regional now,” Breimayer said. “We have two of the three done and we need one more.”
Finnegan said the style of play will be very different from McBain. The Saints are a guard-oriented team that likes to play fast.
“Almost opposite of a team like tonight, where they try to pack it in and get layups and they’re very disciplined offensively,” Finnegan said. “And (McBain has) a great big post player. St. Ignace is a little bit of the opposite, where they play fast, they can knock down a lot of shots, so it’s going to be a whole new challenge.”
McBain bounced back from what looked like a bad season in 2021-22 after a 1-10 start to win a district title, then developed even more into a 20-win squad this season.
The Ramblers lose important pieces in players like McGillis and Braylon Pace, but have a good core coming back in Haverkamp, Rodenbaugh and Ingleright plus some young players like Darrious Pena Perez, Koetje and Aidan Koetje to retool.
“They have a great big man down low,” Breimayer said. “He was rebounding like crazy. Huge props their team. They have some shooters outside, so we just had to lock down and play defense like we’ve played all year.”
Koopman said Rodenbaugh reminds him of a young Nausadis.
“That’s a very good basketball team,” Koopman said. “It helps when you have seniors. They’ve been through the fight, they understand the wars. They just tend to be a lot more composed in tight situations.”
