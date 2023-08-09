TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Sellers sees the challenges in front of him. And the Traverse City St. Francis head football coach is ready to embrace them.
More than 250 days have passed since Sellers and his 2022 gridiron Gladiators lost in devastating fashion to Jackson Lumen Christi, 15-12, in the state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. But each passing day moved Sellers and his 2023 gridiron Gladiators further from the heartbreak and closer to a new opportunity.
“There wasn’t any of that,” Sellers said of the championship loss hangover. “It was a very forward-looking attitude from the kids. If any of that was still around, it got excised during our summer program. I think our kids are moving forward.”
The loss in the state championship game was the only blemish on the Gladiators’ otherwise dazzling 2022 resume. In St. Francis’ 13 wins, the Glads averaged 47.2 points per game and scored more than 40 points 11 times, more than 50 points three times and put up 63 in a playoff shutout victory against Ithaca to win a regional championship. The defense was no slouch either, holding opponents to 20 or fewer points in 13 of 14 games, including the state title bout.
However, leaving 2022 in 2022 was important for the future of the program, the veteran coach said.
“The only vibe I got was ‘Let’s get after the 2023 season,’” Sellers said. “Every year, every season, that is a unique team that will never happen again. As a coaching staff, we tell the kids that and ask them, ‘What is your chapter going to be in the great history book of Gladiator football? How is it going to read?’”
Sellers said using that approach helps the players take ownership of this year’s team and motivates them to take up the flag of leadership and accountability. Players stepping up into new roles with new responsibilities and flourishing will be key to St. Francis’ success.
“We’re going to be as green as the grass we play on to start the season,” Sellers said. “We don’t have the varsity experience, so we’re going to have to grow up quickly.”
The Gladiators graduated their entire starting offense. All 11 players. They also saw eight of their defensive starters graduate out of the program, including 2022 Record-Eagle Football Player of the Year Joey Donahue.
“When you have a guy like Joey Donahue, who was a four-year starter and our middle linebacker, he was an extension of our defensive coordinator. So replacing him is going to be a challenge,” Sellers said. “But Joey would be the first one to tell you, very humbly, that his shoes can be filled.”
The three returning starters include seniors Brian Rialson as the two-way lineman and Tommy Richardson in the backfield and as a “scrappy” noseguard along with junior Harrison Shepherd, whose progression last season was very encouraging to Sellers.
Sellers expects his players to make “rookie mistakes” during practices and games, which means the coaching staff will be practicing patience and keeping expectations at a realistic level.
“We’ve got to grow from those mistakes,” Sellers said. “We need to be understanding when we make mistakes and just encourage that we learn from it.”
Sellers said there is a “big group of kids” who want to take their shot and make an impact on the team this season. With just seven seniors and only six of those seven healthy enough to play this season, Sellers will be looking to the rising junior class that boasts big numbers and lots of talent to fill the gaps left by the departing seniors from last year’s squad
A big factor in seeing that progress will be tuning out the talk about the team from those outside the program.
“That is a message that is annual — whether people outside of the huddle say this is a year for St. Francis to make a deep run or this is a year to get a win against St. Francis — we’re always saying to our kids that it does not matter what is said outside of here,” Sellers said. “That consistent messaging helps us focus on who is up next and controlling what we can control.”
And what they can control is their effort week in and week out, starting with a road trip to Charlevoix on Aug. 25 followed by two more road games against Lawton in Week Two and Ogemaw Heights in Week Three before enjoying the comfort of home, Thirlby Field.
“Being three on the road can be a challenge, but I feel like taking a team on the road leads to more focus and less distraction. We’re just getting off the bus, going to the locker room, going to warm up and then kicking off. With a young team, maybe that is something that will benefit us,” Sellers said. “But at the very least, we’re going to have a lot of home cooking in the second half of the schedule.”
As of now, the Gladiators are without a Week Eight opponent, which means they will finish the season with three straight home games if St. Francis Athletic Director Aaron Biggar cannot find a team to challenge the Glads in the penultimate regular-season contest. Sellers feels confident someone will fill that spot; but if not, he said that week will be used to prepare for Muskegon Catholic Central in Week Nine.
“I want to see what this group can do,” Sellers said. “Anyone who has watched us play the last few seasons and then watches us this season is probably going to see more of a return to traditional St. Francis football as far as the offense is concerned. Run the ball a bit more. Take our shots in the passing game when we can. I just want to see us grow up as fast as we can.”
