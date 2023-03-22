GAYLORD — The last time a Traverse City St. Francis basketball team went to Breslin, it followed the exact same route.
The 2016-17 girls basketball team won a quarterfinal over St. Ignace at Gaylord’s Jim Mongeau Gymnasium, then faced Niles Brandywine in the semifinals.
The 2022-23 Gladiator boys team is retracing those steps, beating St. Ignace 72-47 at the Monge in Tuesday’s Division 3 quarterfinal, with Brandywine (25-2) awaiting in the semifinals at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University.
The No. 8-ranked Gladiators and Bobcats face off Thursday at 2 p.m. in East Lansing.
St. Francis led 13-3 early on before St. Ignace made a little rally. But St. Francis senior Wyatt Nausadis went on an 11-4 run to push the lead to 24-11, and the Saints wouldn’t get the deficit under double digits again.
Nausadis racked up 18 points in the first half to finish with 26, two assists, three rebounds, five steals and a block.
“I’m completely exhausted, but I feel amazing,” Nausadis said. “This is a dream of mine to be able to play at the Breslin, and it’s our goal this year.”
The Gladiators have six football players on the roster who were on the losing end at Ford Field in 2022. But they’ve used that as fuel.
“It gives me motivation because a lot of these guys I play with played football with me,” St. Francis senior Joey Donahue said. “We know what it’s like to go out there and not come out with anything. We’re motivated to get it done this time, and we have some wisdom from our past experiences.”
Donahue finished with 14 points, five rebounds, an assist, three blocks and five steals.
Gladiator senior Drew Breimayer put an emphatic close to the game, throwing down an offensive rebound for a dunk with 1:42 remaining for a 68-45 lead. The Saints applied the full-court press on the Gladiators in hopes to create a spark, but after escaping it multiple times, Breimayer continued to get fed inside.
Breimayer helped St. Francis hold a 20-plus lead on the Saints by racking up 10 of his 17 points in the fourth.
“We opened the press wide open, which left me open under the hoop,” Breimayer said.
St. Francis has averaged 55.5 points a game this postseason while holding their opponents to 36. This is the first postseason game where a team scored more than 35 points on St. Francis.
“The boys have been locked in defensively, and that’s always been our staple,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “They’ve been playing elite defense the past month or so. When we play defense that way, with the length we have, we’ve proven we can play with anybody.”
Nausadis has had a memorable senior year at St.Francis with a state finals appearance for football and now a state semifinals appearance for basketball. He hasn’t had time to think much about his year but is excited about what is next.
“It’s a lot, especially because I watched a lot of good athletes before me not make it to these spots or come up short,” Nausadis said. “It’s time to finish our goal, and it feels amazing. There’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into it by all of us.”
The pressure of being a Gladiator this season hasn’t weighed much on the players. Finnegan knows some people have high hopes of St. Francis winning it all this season, but they’re taking one game at a time.
“I’m just looking at the next game,” Breimayer said. “We know anything can happen in March — just look at what’s going on in March Madness right now. We play one game at a time, keep chopping them off, and that’s led us here.”
