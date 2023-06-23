From Staff Reports
EAST LANSING — Grace Slocum, a Traverse City St. Francis sophomore and the reigning Record-Eagle Girls Golfer of the Year, will make the jump from the 15-and-under bracket to compete this year for the 45th annual Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur Championship.
Slocum, who earned her second top-10 state finals finish this past fall, won the 15U Golf Association of Michigan championship last season and now competes at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers Golf Course for the big prize among a talented field that includes two-time state champion and 2021 15U GAM Amateur champion Mia Melendez.
Slocum won two GAM events last summer, then took that momentum right into the high school season. She won every event she played in this fall but two, with one of those exceptions being the state finals where she placed third — only two shots off the lead. She was tied for the lead after one round of the two-day event.
She won regionals with an 80, then shot better than that at both days of the state finals, carding rounds of 72 and 79 at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University. The Gladiators took runner-up status in regionals and tied the program’s best state finals with a 10th-place finish.
Slocum actually plays four sports per year. In addition to running both track and cross country in addition to golf, Slocum plays hockey as a defenseman for the K-Stars travel team, based in Kalkaska. Slocum played golf and also ran cross country as a sophomore, competing in seven events and placing sixth in regionals and 33rd at states after a 38th-place state finals finish as a freshman.
The Forest Akers golf facilities are hosting the Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur for the ninth time in the 45 years of the championship, this time on the West course starting Monday.
The championship for the top age 18-and-under golfers in the state combines stroke play and match play with 36-holes of stroke play Monday and Tuesday to determine match play brackets in the overall championship division and a 15-and-under division.
The low 16 scorers after stroke play advance to match play with two rounds Wednesday and Thursday determining a champion. The 15-and-under division has an eight-golfer match play bracket.
The players in the field, 18-and-under and not yet college students or golfers, are familiar with the Forest Akers properties, which have hosted several GAM junior events, the Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship as well as high school state championship tournaments over the years.
Lauren Timpf of Macomb, the 2021 overall champion and 2020 15-and-under winner, returns to this year’s field of 93 golfers. When she won the overall title in 2021 she was the youngest winner in the tournament’s history at age 14.
Slocum has moved up and will compete for the overall title, and Melendez of Ann Arbor is in the field for the overall title as well.
The championship has a storied past with winners like Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member and LPGA Tour player Suzy Green-Roebuck, LPGA Tour player Stacy Snider and current LPGA Epson Tour player and 2022 Michigan Women’s Open winner Sarah White.
