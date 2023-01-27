TRAVERSE CITY — The winning streak stays alive for the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators after a staunch defensive effort against Harbor Springs.
Allee Shepherd was given the difficult task of guarding Harbor Springs’ sensational sophomore Olivia Flynn, and the senior limited the high-scorer to just 14 points in the Glads’ 54-31 victory on Thursday.
The Lake Michigan Conference victory helped extend St. Francis’ winning streak to seven games and gave the Gladiators (11-1, 7-1 Lake Michigan) a chance at first place in the LMC after having a leg up against first-place Harbor Springs.
“I kept my eye on (Olivia) the whole time and not play help defense as much,” Shepherd said. “My goal was to hold her to under 20 points.”
It’s no secret that Flynn has not only been the Rams’ best player this season but also one of the best high school girls basketball players in the state. But on Thursday, the Gladiators made it impossible for Flynn to be the star.
After having a slow start in their win on Tuesday against Boyne City, St. Francis head coach Adam Warren started all five seniors, which resulted in a quick 5-0 lead.
“Years of experience right?” Warren said on the fast start. “I think there’s a level of calmness with those girls, but I like to put the juniors in to get them into that situation because they’re going to have to do that next year.”
With the five seniors in the starting lineup, they held the Rams to five points in the first and seven in the second’ but most of the Rams’ points came from free throws.
The St. Francis defense turned into offense in the first half as Maggie Napont and Gwyneth Bramer extended the Glads’ lead to 18 points.
Napont helped on the defensive side by having three steals, which resulted in fastbreak points or a drive-in layup that ended in free throws.
“Every time I step on the court, I think I have to find a way, whether it’s rebounding, going for a layup, or shooting threes,” Napont said. “I’ll find a way, and I’ll make it work.”
Napont finished with a team-high 22 points, with the majority coming in the second half as St. Francis held off the Rams’ comeback attempt.
Down 30-12 at halftime, Harbor Springs looked to get the momentum back on their side to start the third.
The Rams played strong defense in the second half by applying half-court pressure on St. Francis, which helped cut their deficit to 35-25 with under five minutes remaining.
Flynn got her shots and was getting her teammates involved, and the Rams forced St. Franis to make mistakes as the Glads finished with 18 turnovers.
“A lot of it is just patience and understanding the situation,” Warren said on the defensive pressure. “The nice thing is you have a win like that and still have things you can work on.”
St. Francis found the holes in Harbor Springs’ half-court press as the third quarter carried on. As they exploited the holes, Napont drove it in for a layup to extend the lead to 39-25 — swinging the momentum back to the Gladiators.
The Gladiators held the Rams to six points in the fourth as Shepherd held Flynn to just two points in the final eight minutes.
“I think my goal next time I see her is to hold her to under 10 points,” Shepard said with a smile.
Shepherd finished with four points, two assists, one rebound and three steals. Gwyneth Bramer finished with 11 points, one assist, nine rebounds and two steals. Mary Kate Carroll finished with four points. Adrianna Spranger finished with six points, and Helen Myler had two points and seven rebounds.
“We’ve got girls that will score four to six points, and they have to play defense on them,” Warren said. “If they don’t, we’re going to make them.”
After the game, Napont said it’ll take one game at a time if they want to crown themselves the queens of the Lake Michigan Conference.
“We can never settle for anything,” Napont said. “We have to keep working hard. Nothing is settled, so we have to keep working.”
St. Francis has one more home game on Wednesday against Glen Lake before going on the road for their next seven games.
Harbor Springs faces St. Ignace on Monday. The Rams’ next conference game is against Kalkaska on Thursday.
