TRAVERSE CITY — Wanted: A Week Eight opponent for Traverse City St. Francis.
After learning late last week that Flint Beecher bowed out of playing St. Francis in varsity football action on Oct. 14, Gladiator Athletic Director Aaron Biggar and head coach Josh Sellers went to work trying to find an opponent to fill the now empty slot.
However, at this late stage of the season and with possible opponents either already booked up or unwilling to play the state’s top-ranked team in Division 7, it is likely the Gladiators will accept the Beecher forfeit.
“As of right now, we are still looking and hoping for the best but planning for not having a game,” Biggar said.
St. Francis has been on an absolute tear in the 2022 season, sitting at 6-0 and scoring more than 40 points in each game while holding its opponents under 20 in all but one.
The Gladiators’ dominance is no doubt a reason for many teams that have a Week Eight opening to decline the invite to Traverse City to subject themselves to a possible steamrolling.
“It’s always been a struggle, if your program has been successful, to find suitors that want to play you,” Biggar said. “It’s very difficult for us to get a game in the regular season with regular time and a year to work on it, let alone a two-week window to try and find somebody when everybody’s already scheduled.”
Sellers said the struggles finding a Week Eight opponent go back to last winter. Both he and Biggar said they would only play someone in Week Eight if it was “the right opponent.”
“No. 1, the big push for both Aaron and myself, was that it be a home game,” Sellers said. “It just had to be the right fit. We didn’t want to schedule someone that we would probably just roll over. That’s not going to help us at all.”
But they don’t want to back down from a challenge either.
“I think our schedule this year shows that,” Sellers said. “But we don’t want to go get beat up either by playing a team that’s maybe out of our league.”
Biggar said that was why Flint Beecher forfeited the game two weeks early.
“You don’t want to schedule somebody that’s going to be a non-competitive game,” Biggar said. “Flint (Beecher) lost their JV, had some injuries, didn’t have as many kids come out for the team as they thought would, and they didn’t want to bring a bunch of freshmen and sophomores up to play in a game that was probably going to be lopsided.”
There are positives and negatives to having the week off. Sellers and Biggar know that.
“The con is that we lose a game — our seniors lose a game — which stinks,” Sellers said. “But on the pro side, that gives us an extra week to get healthy as we go into the playoffs, an extra week to prepare for a tough Country Day team. So there are pluses and minuses, but you hate to lose out on a home game at Thirlby.”
That is why St. Francis officials haven’t been too keen on the idea of sacrificing a scheduled home game to jump on a charter bus to Detroit. That affects the program’s budget by losing out on the home ticket sales and adding those travel costs.
“Josh wants a game, but we can’t logistically say that we’re going to drive down to Detroit where there’s several teams available — although they haven’t been interested in playing us,” Biggar said. “There just aren’t a lot of teams that fit the criteria we’re looking for.”
Biggar said they are currently working with one school that also does not have an opponent lined up for next week and isn’t too far away, but he said their coaches are questioning whether it’s better to play St. Francis or just take the week off. Biggar declined to name the school at this time, saying they are just preliminary conversations.
The Gladiators play Saturday against Sault Ste. Marie at Thirlby with a 1 p.m. kickoff. They end the regular season at home with another 1 p.m. Saturday tilt on Oct. 22 against Division 5 No. 6 Detroit Country Day.
