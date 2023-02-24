TRAVERSE CITY — Not a sound was heard in the Traverse City St. Francis gym when senior Gwyneth Bramer approached the free-throw line in the third quarter.
Whether it was a layup, 3-pointer or a free throw, Bramer said she couldn’t be more excited to be the latest in a line of Gladiators to reach 1,000 career points. Bramer accomplished the feat Thursday in St. Francis’ regular-season home finale and a 71-27 win over Kalkaska on Thursday.
Bramer’s entered the game needing 22 points to reach the milestone. She scored 23.
“I didn’t know if it was going to be possible that I would get through my high school career,” Bramer said with a smile. “It’s special that I got to do it.”
Bramer told herself at the free-throw line not to miss, but as the first one sunk in, she knew the second one would go in.
“It wasn’t predicted it would be free throws, but it made a lot of sense since she has been a clutch free-throw shooter all season,” St. Francis coach Adam Warren said. “For her to finish it up at the free-throw line, is a good thing.”
When she made both, the entire St. Francis student section erupted with Bramer chants as the senior was bombarded by her teammates and coaches right after.
The celebration caused St. Francis to burn a timeout to celebrate with Bramer because she became the third Gladiator this season to reach 1,000 career points.
Bramer joins boys basketball senior Wyatt Nausadis and her teammate Maggie Napont. St. Francis has never had three players in a single season reach 1,000 career points.
“It makes me proud that Maggie and I could do it in the same season,” Bramer said. “It’s exciting because, growing up here, I saw a lot of good girls basketball players and I’ve watched a couple of them get that milestone. It’s just exciting to do it for myself.”
Before Bramer reached the milestone, she and her four senior teammates were honored pregame for their hard work and dedication they brought to the basketball program. But there was a slight chance the game wouldn’t have taken place.
Dozens of schools in northern Michigan rescheduled or canceled their games because of the weather.
“I’m just glad that we got in it in honestly,” Warren said. “Thank you, Kalkaska, for making it happen.”
As the introductions wrapped up and the ball got tipped, all eyes were on Bramer throughout the game. The student section understood that Bramer needed 22 points to be the sixth Gladiator on the girls basketball team to reach the milestone.
Bramer started by scoring seven of the 16 points in the first quarter to help her team jump out to a 16-0 lead, but it would be too much for the Blazers to muster a comeback.
“We’re getting better, and that’s what we are going to try to do for districts,” Kalkaska coach David Manchester said.
The Blazers didn’t score until midway through the second quarter and when they did, a roar from the St. Francis student section erupted in support of the Blazers.
The Blazers tacked on 10 points in the first half, but it wouldn’t be enough to catch up to the Gladiators. Whenever Bramer scored, the crowd grew louder and louder.
Bramer entered halftime with 11 points.
Warren said during halftime, he hoped that Bramer could get her points. As some of the seniors took a seat in the second half, Bramer stayed out there.
Once Bramer reached her milestone, it was nothing but applause as she exited the court one last time at home.
Warren has been St. Francis’s coach for two seasons and is proud of the way the five seniors have come together. He added that he loves that the girls have enjoyed playing with each other and pointed out how the team came together to celebrate Bramer’s and Napont’s accomplishments this season.
St. Francis doesn’t start its postseason run until Wednesday, but Warren said he built the regular season to prepare the girls for what’s to come.
The Gladiators entered Thursday’s contest off a seven-game road stretch and finished 7-0.
“Hopefully, that prepared us for what we’re out to do during the tournament run,” Warren said.
St. Francis plays the winner between Manistee versus Grand Traverse Academy in Manistee. Kalksaka hosts Boyne City in its district matchup Wednesday.
