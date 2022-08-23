TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis team began its 2022 season and its state title defense on Aug. 8 at the Grand Traverse Resort after heavy rainfall forced them to relocate. While everyone was present — new faces and those returning — so was the 2021 championship trophy.
“It’s tough because we met our ultimate goal last year, but we want to keep that going,” St. Francis head coach Dan Fosgard said. “We’ve built a strong schedule this season. We’re looking to prove that the young guys on our team can step up and be leaders.”
After decades of attempts at the title, the Gladiators captured their first Division 4 state championship in school history last season. But like any team who gets over the hump and wins, a championship puts a shiny target on their back.
“Every team wants it, and we just have to put in the hard work and show we want it badly,” senior Charlie King said. “We still have a strong team, and I am confident that our team can win another championship.
“We are going to continue to put in the hard work and continue to work towards that championship again this year.”
The Gladiators believe they have a strong team and want to compete against the best in the state. Sophomore sensation Owen Jackson is excited to get started after helping the Gladiators capture their first state title. In his freshman season, he posted a 39-4 record — breaking the state record for the most wins by a singles player.
Fosgard created a schedule for his team where they get a chance to play the best schools from all divisions.
“It’s an honor, but there’s a lot of pressure that comes with it,” senior Derek Berta said about playing against good teams. “When you walk on the court, everyone knows you are the one-seed, so you feel the pressure to perform like the one seed.
“You have to be one step above everybody else.”
Some of their opponents for the upcoming season include Division 4 2021 champions Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, Ann Arbor Green Hills (Division 3) and a plethora of Division 2 schools like Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern and Birmingham Seaholm High School along with a handful of Division 1 teams.
“Everyone wants to play us, and everybody wants to beat us,” said Fosgard with a little laugh.
Some players have expressed they love playing against the best because they know they will have a chance to see them again in the playoffs. King and Eli Schmude mentioned Liggett and a few other schools based on their competitiveness.
“We play them every year and always enjoy playing them because there’s always some good competition,” King said. “I always get excited to play those types of teams who have real depth in their lineup, where there’s a lot of competition through the team. It’s always fun to be there.”
St.Francis said goodbye to five seniors, but Fosgard is excited for the young guys like Schmude — brother of Ben Schmude — and the others to be leaders on and off the court.
For Eli, having his brother as part of the team last year was something he will remember. Before the state tournament, Eli was given some advice from Ben — who’s been to state a few times and finally won the whole shebang in his final year. The Schmude family has been trying to bring St. Francis a state title since their grandpa played.
“I remember a big thing was he sat down and talked with me, he told me to be calm and don’t let the pressure get to you,” Eli said. “There’s going to be a ton of pressure, and everyone there is going to be good, so just play your style. Don’t go bounce at their level.”
Eli finished his freshman season with a 28-11 record.
The one thing that will remain the same this season is the energy level that Berta and King bring to the courts.
The boys noted that teams know the Gladiators are in the building because of the two.
“They are known for bringing the energy in doubles, and that is one thing they will help with as team leaders is being excited on the court and bringing the energy as well as getting the other guys pumped up,” Fosgard said. “A lot of times in these tournaments, whatever team brings the most energy wins.”
“We have one of the loudest cheering squads,” Berta said. “I would say our teammates care about each other and care about winning and playing in general. We get enthusiastic, which causes a problem here and there. It’s a good time, and I think it’s good to be vocal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.