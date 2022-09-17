TRAVERSE CITY — Matt Nausadis might have had almost as much of an impact on Friday’s clash between Traverse City St. Francis and Kingsley as his quarterback son.
Wyatt Nausadis helped lead the Gladiators to a 49-12 win over the Stags, a team led by running back Eli Graves, one of several people the elder Nausadis helped save the life of 12 years ago.
Matt Nausadis was principal at Kingsley High School back then. The Graves family didn’t show up to school one day, and Matt Schelich, who teaches special education with Bruce Graves, thought it was odd. So after getting no response to multiple phone calls, Schelich and Nausadis headed over to the Graves household.
They discovered the family unconscious, the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a faulty furnace. Schelich and Nausadis pulled the family out of the home, saving their lives.
Fast forward a dozen years, and Eli Graves is one of Division 5 No. 10-ranked Kingsley’s leaders against Wyatt Nausadis’ Division 7 No. 1 Gladiators.
“That name is obviously very well known in the Kingsley community, the Graves name,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. “But then for those two good athletes going against each other, it’s pretty cool to watch.”
Turnovers doomed the Stags’ hopes, but Graves did what he could to keep Kingsley in it — rushing for 117 yards on 15 carries along with Kyan Fessenden gaining 112 yards on 10 totes.
“He is a great runner,” St. Francis running back and cornerback Burke Flowers said of Graves. “He had really good vision. Every time I’d kind of stay off because I knew the cutback was coming. I didn’t want to over pursue and just let him get outside and score. So I talked to him and said, ‘You’re having a helluva game.’”
St. Francis (4-0, 3-0 NMFC-Legends) outgained Kingsley (2-2, 1-1 NMFC-Legends) 447-349 in Friday’s Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division game at Thirlby Field.
Kingsley fumbled seven times, losing four and having another lead to a turnover on downs. Joey Donahue recovered two fumbles for the Gladiators, and Garrett Hathaway picked off a pass.
“We brought some pressure now and again,” Sellers said. “Tommy Richardson really had a nice game at nose guard and put the pressure on their center.”
St. Francis also adapted to Kingsley’s efficient early use of a short passing game to get running backs and tight ends the ball in space.
“That definitely helped, but I think our (offensive) line really stepped it up today,” Flowers said. “They haven’t been getting to the second level, so we haven’t broken off many big runs. I think I had two 30-plus-yard runs and Garrett had like a 60-yard run.”
The Glads capitalized on three first-half Stags fumbles for a 28-12 lead at the intermission.
“Again, we hurt ourselves with turnovers,” Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer said. “You can’t give a great team a short field or kill a drive with turnovers. Congratulations to SF. They have some incredible players who play hard. I’m proud of our kids. I hurt for them. But I have no doubt that they will fight in an effort to make strides moving forward.”
Hathaway opened the scoring quickly, rumbling 67 yards on the second play from scrimmage for a 7-0 lead 42 seconds into the game.
Kingsley answered with a 21-yard TD run up the middle from Graves after a St. Francis encroachment penalty extended the drive.
St. Francis went up 14-6 on a 74-yard Nausadis touchdown run, sprung by an excellent John Hagelstein block two plays after Hagelstein broke up a fourth-down pass to Sam Goethals to force a turnover. A Kingsley fumble led to a Flowers 28-yard TD run followed by a fumbled snap that turned into another Flowers TD run — this one for 35 yards and a 28-6 lead.
Graves broke a tackle for a 28-yard TD run to make it 28-12, but that’s as close as the Stags would get the rest of the way.
“It’s a conference win, and we’re 3-0 in the conference right now,” St. Francis lineman Caleb Franke said. “That’ll put us up there. Hopefully, we’ll win another conference title.” That’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Donahue put St. Francis up 35-12 midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard TD run after Kingsley fumbled on its third play of the second half. Nausadis scored on a 36-yard QB keeper later in the third, and Hathaway lumbered in from 4 yards out with 4:13 remaining as St. Francis chewed more than five minutes off the clock on a nine-play drive.
Kingsley hosts Benzie Central (1-3), which beat Grayling 63-35, next Friday. St. Francis visits Grayling (1-3) the same day.
