ROCKFORD, Illinois — The Traverse City Pit Spitters gave up three runs in the bottom of the ninth to lose 4-3 to Rockford and slip within a game of .500 in the season's second half.
The Spitters won the first half with a 22-13 record, clinching a playoff spot, but are 9-8 since.
Adam Juran's walk-off single brought in Khalil Walker in Wednesday's Northwoods League baseball game at Rockford Stadium. The Rivets are 11-7 in the second half.
Traverse City led 3-0 midway through the seventh.
Alec Atkinson's two-out single brought in Camden Traficante in the seventh, not long after Traficante stole second.
Atkinson also belted a first-inning solo home run to left center.
Parker Brosius scored on a Cole Prout sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Nick Powers started and went six strong innings, striking out six and giving up only two hits, one walk and no runs to lower his season earned-run average to 2.13.
Jared Ure (1-1) took the loss.
Colin Summerhill, Prout and Traficante also had hits for TC, which managed only five as both teams combined for just 11.
The Spitters return home Thursday, hosting the Kenosha Kingfish (6-11) at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium. Jake Michel (0-0, 6.46) is Thursday's probable starter for Traverse City.
