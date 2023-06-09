BATTLE CREEK — It wasn’t much of a battle in Battle Creek for the Traverse City Pit Spitters as they dominated Thursday with 11 hits.
The Pit Spitters unleashed on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in their first meeting of the season, winning 14-4, surpassing their mark for most runs scored this season.
The Pit Spitters scored 13 runs in a 13-1 win against Kenosha last Saturday, with most of those runs coming in every inning. The bats were alive in the first as the Pit Spitters unleashed nine runs.
First basemen Devin Hukill walked with the bases loaded to get things going in the first. Florida native Camden Traficante sent a one-out, three-run double to right field to extend the lead to 4-0.
Traverse City extended its lead after the Battle Jacks walked two. Traficante put the lead to 5-0 after Wofford College product Andrew Mannelly walked.
The Pit Spitters breezed through their whole lineup in the first inning, and in his second plate appearance, outfielder Blake Bean contributed to the lead with an RBI single to right field. Outfielder Parker Brosius extended the lead 9-0 with an RBI single.
Bean also tacked in another run in the fourth inning. The Farmington Hills native finished the night 3-for-6 with two RBI. Brosius went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI.
Central Michigan University product Cole Prout tacked on two more runs in the fourth with a double to center. Prout finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
The early offense made Jayden Dentler’s second pitching appearance a breeze.
The right-hander struck out two in five innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits and walking two. Three pitchers came on in relief with the game lopsided.
Right-hander Mitch White allowed one run on 15 pitches in one inning pitched. Davenport University product Tyler McKinstry struck out one in an inning. Easton Johnson finished the Battle Jacks over two innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one.
The Spitters look to carry the momentum against the Battle Jacks into Friday, with left-handed pitcher Nick Powers is expected to take the mound for the Pit Spitters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.