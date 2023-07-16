MADISON, Wisconsin — It's not always about the start, but the finish certainly matters. The Traverse City Pit Spitters proved that in their weekend series in Madison.
The Pit Spitters were shut out in game one of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mallards, losing 8-0. But northern Michigan's Northwoods League squad showed some gritty resolve in game two to win 5-4 in walk-off fashion in a "home" game for the Spitters played at Madison as part of a make-up from a previously postponed game.
Traverse City then took the rubber match of the three-game set in the Badger State, winning 7-4 on Sunday to move to 9-6 in the second half of the season and 31-19 overall.
The Pit Spitters built a 6-0 lead after six innings Sunday, scoring once in the top of the first, once in the fourth and then two times each in the fifth and sixth.
Alec Atkinson scored on a wild pitch in the first. Evan Orzech crossed home on a Camdfen Traficante sacrifice fly in the fourth. Atkinson then launched a two-run homer to left in the fifth to score Andrew Mannelly, and then Mannelly and Jack Crighton had RBI hits in the sixth to plate Orzech and Traficante to make it 6-0.
The Mallards cut the lead in half with a three-run seventh inning. Hayden Jatczak allowed all three runs on a Kyle Schroedle bases-clearing double.
The Pit Spitters tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth as Glenn Miller came home on a wild pitch with two outs.
The Mallards had the makings of a comeback in the ninth, but Mitch White shut the door and secured the win. Nico Saldias went five innings for the win, allowing no runs on just one hit with three walks and five strikeouts.
In the first game of Saturday's twin bill, the Mallards scored twice in the third, three times in the fourth and then plated three more in the bottom of the sixth to win going away. The Spitters managed just four hits, a double from Parker Brosius along with singles from Glenn Miller, Camden Traficante and Cole Prout.
Ethan Foley took his third loss of the season, going four innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits while struggling with his control and walking six Mallards. Foley, who is a 2023 Northwoods League All-Star, also had three strikeouts.
In the nightcap Saturday, the Mallards got to Traverse City starter Holden Wilder for three runs in the top of the first inning to quickly grab a 3-0 lead.
That score held until the bottom of the fourth when the Pit Spitters pushed across two runs. Evan Orzech singled to drive in Miller but was thrown out trying to advance to second on the cutoff throw home. Colin Summerhill scored two batters later on a balk.
Both teams scored in their respective halves of the fifth inning, leaving the Pit Spitters trailing 4-3. Traverse City was still down 4-3 and down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh when the Spitters took advantage of a Mallard miscue.
Tyler Minnick singled with one out and was pinch-ran for by Cole Prout. Andrew Mannelly then singled to put the winning run on base. Jack Crighton made an out to put the pressure on Atkinson, but it was the pressure that got to the Mallards.
Atkinson hit a grounder to second base that resulted in an error allowing both runners to score and ending the game in dramatic walk-off fashion.
Aaron Forrest, who came on in relief to get the final two outs of the top of the seventh, picked up the win. Wilder took the no-decision, going 4.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout.
The Pit Spitters have Monday off before traveling to Rockford, Illinois, for two games with the Rivets. Nathan Dvorsky (0-0, 7.45 ERA) gets the start on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Rockford Stadium.
