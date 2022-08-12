KENOSHA — In their last road trip of the 2022 regular season, the Traverse City Pit Spitters closed out Kenosha in high fashion by bringing out the brooms for the second straight series sweep against Kenosha.
The Kingfish had an opportunity in the ninth to pull out a comeback and snap their five-game losing streak against Traverse City, but the pitching of Jake Buxton shut it down despite allowing two runs.
The Spitters relied on Easton Johnson (3-1, 3.64 ERA) on the mound, and he didn’t disappoint.
Johnson threw 96 pitches in seven innings as he held Kenosha to three hits and two walks with no runs earned to lead the Spitters to another sweep, winning 6-4.
The Spitters (44-26) finished their regular season road slate above .500 and played like a team ready for the playoffs on Thursday by scoring a run or more from the second to the fourth.
Left fielder Trey Truitt III sparked the first run with a sacrifice fly, then a few batters later, Alec Atkinson’s RBI double brought in Truitt to give them a second inning 2-0 lead.
Atkinson continued to be a reliable player for the Spitters over the past few games as he finished the night with two RBI and a run in the fourth.
Another player that continues to produce is first baseman Colin Summerhill. The righthanded batter extended his hitting streak to 12 games after an RBI single to left field to extend the lead to 3-0 in the third.
Traverse City mustered ballooned its lead to 6-0 in the seventh before Kenosha made things interesting.
The Kingfish (33-37) did what they could to get on base after recording their second hit — their first hit came in the first. In the seventh and eighth, they were able to put together some offense.
In the seventh, Kenosha loaded up the bases with one out, but the righthander forced shortstop Connor Hincks to line one to his defensive counterpart Camden Traficante for a double play.
In the following inning, with bases loaded, Kenosha tacked on two runs after the error, making it 6-2. Right after, reliever Jake Buxton struck out third basemen Zack Carinci and got out of the inning.
Traverse City ended their road trip not only by bringing out the brooms for the second straight time against Kenosha, but by ending the series matchup with six straight wins.
The Spitters close out the regular season at Turtle Creek Stadium in a two-game series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits (18-51). For the fans, it’s the last night for Friday night fireworks.
