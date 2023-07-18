ROCKFORD, ILL. — A rare day off should have left the Traverse City Pit Spitters relaxed and refreshed, but they couldn’t manage much against the Rockford Rivets as they were nearly the victims of a no-hitter Tuesday.
The hosts of the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game went on the road and lost 7-2 to Rockford, not scratching a run across the plate until the twop of the ninth. The Pit Spitters mustered just three hits on the night.
Jack Crighton broke up what would have been a combined no-hitter by the Rockford pitching staff as he led off the top of the eighth inning with a double to center on the first pitch he saw. But the leadoff two-bagger went for naught as Parker Brosius flied out, Glenn Miller struck out, and Colin Summerhill grounded out to end the mild threat.
Down 7-0, Camden Traficante led off the top of the ninth by singling to center field on a 1-1 count. Tyler Minnick was then hit by a pitch, and Andrew Mannelly singled home both Traficante and Minnick after the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Zachary Johnson then struck out followed by a Cooper Erikson foul-ball flyout and a Crighton groundout to end the ballgame.
Rockford starter Jeremy Adorno went seven innings without allowing a hit. He did walk four Pitters and hit another while also throwing a wild pitch, but he struck out four on 99 pitches.
Reliever Ian Dellerman lost the no-hitter on the first pitch he threw but ended the night allowing just the double with one strikeout in an inning’s worth of work. Beau Coffman closed out the ninth, giving up two runs on two hits with a strikeout.
Nathan Dvorsky took the loss for the Pit Spitters, going five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with a strikeout and two wild pitches. Noah Samol allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in a third of an inning, and Holden Wilder walked three and gave up one hit to allow a run in two-thirds of an inning.
The Pit Spitters try to bounce back in the finale of the two-game set against the Rivets on Wednesday. Nick Powers (3-2, 2.48 ERA) takes the mound for Traverse City with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Rockford Stadium.
