KOKOMO — June has been kind to the Traverse City Pit Spitters, and the warm weather might be caused just how hot the two-time Northwoods League champions are at the moment.
The Pit Spitters wrapped up their six-game road trip Monday with a 7-2 victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits, giving them a 4-2 mark during that stretch and improving their overall record to 6-2. Traverse City bounced back after a loss at Kokomo on Sunday, getting the offense on track early Monday.
The Pit Spitters tallied two in the second and two in the third before plating three more in the top of the fifth inning to jump out to a hefty 7-0 lead. The Jackrabbits scored single runs in their halves of the sixth and seventh innings, but the Spitters’ relievers shut Kokomo out in the final two frames.
Carson Fischer collected his first win as the righty starter went 6.2 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk. Logan McCleery and Nico Saldias didn’t allow a baserunner as they retired the final seven Jackrabbits.
The first two runs of the game came on passed balls from Kokomo starter Justin Drury, bringing in Kyle Hayes and Parker Brosius. Singles from Glenn Miller and Brosius made it 4-0 in the third. A Hayes sac fly and a two-RBI double from Tyler Minnick in the fifth ballooned the lead to 7-0.
Before the Jackrabbits’ comeback Sunday snapped the Pit Spitters three-game win streak, Traverse City rolled over the Kenosha Kingfish with an 11-3 win Friday and a 13-1 drubbing Saturday.
In Saturday’s win, the Pit Spitters scored 11 runs in the first five innings as they plated one in the top of the first, three in the second, two in the third, three more in the fourth and two again in the fifth. They tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth inning to give them an efficient 13 runs on 13 hits.
Nick Powers picked up the win. The 6-foot-1 southpaw from Michigan State University allowed one unearned run on one hit with three punchouts and no walks. Powers faced just one over the minimum in his five innings of work.
Hayes went 2 for 5 from the dish with a double and four RBI. Blake Bean had three hits including a two-bagger that along with an RBI and three runs scored. Colin Summerhill also scored three times as he picked up a hit and an RBI to go along with three walks. Also driving in runs were Evan Orzech, Camden Traficante and Riley Frost.
The loss Sunday at Kokomo was a tough one to stomach for the Pit Spitters as they held an early 3-0 after two innings of play. The Spitters loaded the bases with one out, and then an RBI groundout brought home Zachary Johnson followed by a two-RBI single up the middle from Miller.
The Jackrabbits slowly chipped away at the Pit Spitters’ lead, scoring single runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to make it a 3-2 game.
Traverse City extended its lead back to two runs when Traficante singled to right field to bring in Brosius in the top of the sixth. But the Spitters’ bullpen could not hold the lead as Hayden Jatczak gave up one in the seventh on a sacrifice fly and then Anthony Ramirez allowed two in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back singles as the win slipped away.
The Pit Spitters had the tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs in the top of the ninth after singles from Devin Hukill and Summerhill, but Miller grounded out to third to end the ballgame and give Kokomo the 5-4 win.
The Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium for a brief two-game homestand against the Kalamazoo Growlers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday as Josh Lanham takes the mound for the Pit Spitters. The Spitters and Growlers have an early game Wednesday with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch from Traverse City starter Ethan Foley.
