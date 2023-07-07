FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin — The Traverse City Pit Spitters seem to have righted the ship after suffering a blowout loss on the Fourth of July.
With Friday’s 7-2 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Pit Spitters have now won three straight after getting rocked by the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 18-3, on Independence Day.
Traverse City trailed 1-0 heading into the top of the third inning after the Dock Spiders tallied a run in the second. A leadoff single from Camden Traficante followed by a double from Jack Crighton put a pair ducks on the pond for the Pit Spitters. Two RBI groundouts from Glenn Miller and Colin Summerhill gave the Pit Spitters the 2-1 lead.
The Dock Spiders tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but the Spitters plated four in the seventh and one in the eighth to pull away for the win.
Traficante tripled to lead off the seventh and scored on a sacrifice fly from Crighton. Glenn Miller roped a three-bagger of his own to right field with two outs and came in on a single from Summerhill. Tyler Minnick then doubled to center to bring in the Summerhill brothers, Colin and Brendan to make it 6-2. Miller doubled in the eighth to drive home Crighton, who reached on an error and stole second base.
Hayden Brown picked up the win in relief, pitching the fifth and sixth innings while only allowing a walk. Jake Michel got the start and took the no-decision, going four innings and allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Pit Spitters look to make it four in a row when they head to Wisconsin Rapids to take on the Rafters on Saturday. Aren Gustafson (2-0, 2.91 ERA) gets the start for Traverse City with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
