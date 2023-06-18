TRAVERSE CITY — A brief two-game slide didn't turn into three thanks to consistent offense and solid pitching from the Traverse City Pit Spitters as they knocked off Rockford, 8-3, at home Sunday.
The Pit Spitters, who remain in first place in the Great Lakes East Division by two games over the visiting Rivets, had dropped two in a row after losing to Battle Creek, 12-8, on Friday and then to Rockford by a 9-4 final Saturday.
Pitching struggles certainly hurt the Pit Spitters in the two losses, but the Traverse City arms were in fine form Sunday.
Josh Lanham got the start Sunday at Turtle Creek Stadium, tossing five innings and allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a trio of walks. Lanham is now 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA in four starts this season.
Mitch White and Nico Saldias each pitched two innings of shutout baseball. White struck out three and did not allow a walk while giving up just one hit, keeping his scoreless streak to begin the season alive and well through five appearances and 6.2 innings. Saldias kept the Rivets hitless and struck out two while allowing two free passes.
Traverse City scored two in the bottom of the first, but Rockford answered quickly with two of its own in the top of the second.
The Pit Spitters would not be denied, however, as they plated one in the bottom half of the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to build a 6-2 lead. The Rivets tallied one in the top of the fifth, but the Pit Spitters responded with two in the sixth and allowed the bullpen to do the rest.
Brendan Summerhill, Colin Summerhill, Dylan Carey and Cole Prout each picked up two hits on the day. Brendan Summerhill also had an RBI and a run scored, and Colin Summerhill had an RBI with two runs. Glen Miller drove in two runs on a hit, and Parker Brosius had a hit with an RBI and two runs. Cole Prout also drove in a run.
The win pushed the Pit Spitters to 14-6 and dropped the second-place Rivets to 12-8.
Traverse City now goes on the road for six straight. The Pit Spitters travel to Kenosha on Monday and Tuesday to battle the Kingfish, and then they take on the Growlers at Stryker Field in Kalamazoo for four straight Wednesday through Friday, including a doubleheader Thursday.
The Pit Spitters' next home game is Saturday, June 24, against the Madison Mallards at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
