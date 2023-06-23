KALAMAZOO — A doubleheader in the middle of a six-game road trip didn’t go for naught as the Traverse City Pit Spitters won the nightcap of the twinbill at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo.
The Pit Spitters won the second game of the day-night doubleheader behind strong pitching from starter Nick Powers as they knocked off the Kalamazoo Growlers by a 3-0 final in a game broadcast on ESPN+ Thursday evening. Traverse City lost to Kalamazoo in a Thursday afternoon game, falling 4-3.
The Pit Spitters are now 17-8 and remain in first place in the Great Lakes East Division and a game ahead of the Rockford Rivets, who swept their doubleheader against Kokomo to move to 16-9. The Growlers dropped to 12-12 and are in third place in the GLE.
Powers picked up the win on the bump, tossing seven innings of two-hit ball while striking out a trio of Growlers to improve to 3-1 on the season. Mitch White kept his scoreless streak alive, going two innings and not allowing a run while allowing one hit with two punchouts and a walk for the save. White has now made six appearances and not allowed a run in 8.2 innings of work while giving up just four hits and striking out a baker’s dozen.
Parker Brosius got the Pit Spitters on the board in the top of the third inning, driving in Jack Crighton who led off the inning with a single to right field. Camden Traficante went deep in the seventh to make it 2-0, and Tyler Minnick added an insurance run for the Pit Spitters in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Cooper Erikson.
Game one did not go the Pit Spitters’ way, unfortunately. The Growlers pulled off the comeback 4-3 victory by scoring four unanswered runs after Traverse City built a 3-0 lead.
Traverse City scored three in the top of the third inning with one out. Traficante singled and Brendan Summerhill walked to put runners at first and second. Two wild pitches from Kalamazoo starter West Dakota brought in Traficante and put Summerhill at third base for the 1-0 lead. Glenn Miller then singled to left field to plate Summerhill, and Colin Summerhill hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Brosius to put the Spitters up 3-0.
Kalamazoo answered back with one in the bottom half of the frame. Gavin Lewis Jr. led off by getting hit by a pitch followed by a single to centerfield from Jeter Ybarra. Gabe Springer singled to make it 3-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Growlers loaded the bases with two outs after back-to-back walks. Lewis Jr. scored on a wild pitch, and Myles Beale singled to left to plate two more Growlers and make it a 4-3 game. The Kalamazoo bullpen held the Pit Spitters in check the rest of the way to get the Growlers their 12th win of the season.
Traverse City starting pitcher Nico Saldias threw three innings and allowed one run while giving up a hit, walking a pair and striking out five. Evan Waters came on in relief and threw 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks. Anthony Ramirez was solid over the final 2.1 innings while not allowing a run on three hits with three strikeouts.
The Pit Spitters wrap up their six-game road trip with the finale of a four-game set against the Growlers. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Friday.
Carson Fischer (1-1, 4.12 ERA) gets the start for Traverse City against Kalamazoo’s Tanner Ware (0-1, 10.97 ERA).
The Pit Spitters return home for a weekend set against the Madison Mallards on Saturday and Sunday. First pitch Saturday is 7:05 p.m. and then 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Josh Lanham (2-0, 2.86 ERA) gets the starting nod Saturday, and Ethan Foley (0-1, 1.69 ERA) takes the bump Sunday.
