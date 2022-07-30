TRAVERSE CITY — Colin Summerhill and Brennen Dorighi combined for four RBIs as the Traverse City Pit Spitters picked up a shutout win against Kenosha, winning 11-0.
In the first half of the season, Traverse City (35-22) only won one game against Kenosha. But for the first time this season, they brought out the brooms and are currently riding a seven-game win streak.
The Spitters started the game by splashing two runs in the first two innings before collecting five in the third to make it 9-0. Dorighi hit his first home run on the season with a two-run shot.
The Kingfish did what they could to contain the Pit Spitters in the fourth, but Traverse City added two more, making it 11-0 with an RBI double from Summerhill and Glen Miller’s sacrifice fly.
It was a bullpen game for Kenosha (26-32) as the Kingfish flushed out seven pitchers. But no matter what Kenosha did, Traverse City found a way to score or get on base.
The Spitters played a similar game, but pitchers Nate Blain, O’Kelly McWilliams IV and Blake Ignaciak pitched three innings a piece before pitcher Chris Wheaton got a quick three outs in the ninth. The three pitchers combined for six strikeouts, four walks while allowing eight hits.
Traverse City’s goal of 200 stolen bases is currently at 159 as they have 15 games remaining. Camden Traficante had two (21), and Alec Atkinson finished with three (15). Trey Truitt III (17) and Jacob Charon (1) had one apiece.
The Pit Spitters look to extend their winning streak on the road in a two-game series against Lakeshore Chinooks (28-28) with Aaron Forrest (4-1) starting.
Forrest, second basemen Ariel Garcia, Summerhill and pitchers Morgan Lunceford (2-1) and Mitch White (2-3) got invited to the Major League Dreams Showcase in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The showcase invites some of the best players in the Northwoods League to show off their skills in front of Major League Baseball scouts on Aug. 2 followed by a doubleheader game.
The first pitch against Lakeshore begins at 6:35 p.m at Kapco Park.
