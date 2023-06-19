KENOSHA — The Traverse City Pit Spitters saw their comfortable four-run completely disappear in the bottom of the eighth, but a three-run top of the ninth led the Great Lakes East Division leaders to victory.
The Pit Spitters began their six-game road trip at Simmons Field on Monday in Kenosha to battle the Kingfish. They got off to a good start with a 4-0 lead after two innings, but Kenosha eventually tied the game at 5-5 before some late-game heroics from the Pit Spitters.
Aaron Forrest, who normally starts for Traverse City, picked up the win in relief. The second-year Pit Spitter pitched 1.2 innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while walking one and striking out two.
Ethan Foley got the start and the no-decision for the Pit Spitters, tossing six innings of four-hit ball while allowing one run and one walk with four punchouts. Foley lowered his ERA to 1.69.
Anthony Ramirez had a rough outing in relief, giving up four runs on six hits with no walks and a strikeout. But the bats bailed him out and got the Pit Spitters their 15th win of the season.
Glenn Miller went 1 for 4 with three RBI and a run scored. Jack Crighton picked up two runs driven in, and both Colin Summerhill and Dylan Carey tallied an RBI. Parker Brosius was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks.
The Pit Spitters get right back in action against the Kingfish on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Aren Gustafson gets the start for Traverse City.
