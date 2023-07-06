FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin — The bats finally broke loose in the eighth inning of Thursday's Northwoods League game between the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the visiting Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Locked in a 1-1 tie with the Spiders, the Pit Spitters managed to touch up Fond du Lac's Kade Walker for three runs in the top of the eighth to push Traverse City to a 4-2 road victory.
Jack Crighton led off the inning with his only hit of the game, a double to left field on an 0-1 pitch. Parker Brosius laid down the sacrifice bunt to move Crighton, who represented the go-ahead and possibly winning run, to third base.
The Pit Spitters put together three straight hits and scored three runs as Glenn Miller doubled to right and was followed by a single to center from Colin Summerhill. Evan Orzech then laced the third double of the inning, this one also to right field, to make it 4-1.
The Dock Spiders scored one in the bottom half of the frame, but lockdown reliever Aaron Forrest came on to put out the fire and retire the two batters he faced on a groundout and a flyout.
Forrest then set the Dock Spiders down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win and earn his third save of the season after transitioning from a starting role to one of the Pit Spitters' most reliable relievers along with Mitch White.
Jared Ure picked up the win out of the bullpen, going one inning and allowing one run on two hits with a walk. Nick Powers took the no-decision, scattering 10 hits and a walk over 6.1 innings with one run allowed and six strikeouts.
Dylan Carey put Traverse City ahead 1-0 in the top of the second with a one-out single to left that drove in Summerhill, who led off the inning with a double. The Dock Spiders tied the game in the seventh and then added another run in the eighth.
The Pit Spitters wrap up their two-game set with Fond du Lac on Friday as Nate Blain (4-2, 2.08 ERA) takes the mound. They continue their tour of Wisconsin over the weekend and head to Wisconsin Rapids to take on the Rafters at Witter Field on Saturday and Sunday.
The Pit Spitters return home to Turtle Creek Stadium for six games, beginning with Kenosha on Monday in the first of a two-game slate and then four with the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
