TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters, for the second straight season as The Up North Cork Dorks, had the ending they’d hoped for on Friday at Turtle Creek Stadium.
After debuting their alternative uniforms last year, the Cork Dorks (aka Pit Spitters) lost to the Rockford Rivets in the ninth inning.
The Cork Dorks didn’t let history repeat itself as they defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers 4-3 after a two-run RBI single in the eighth.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters changed their names Friday night to the Up North Cork Dorks to continue to pay tribute to one of the great things about Traverse City — the wineries.
A Cork Dork is used to exemplify a wine enthusiast, as Traverse City is home to over 40 wineries.
The Cork Dorks had runners on first and second with two outs in the eighth inning, trailing 3-2.
Right fielder Michael Tchavdarov, in his second start this season, sent the ball to center field for a two-run RBI single, giving the Cork Dorks their first lead since the third inning.
Right-handed pitcher Hayden Brown (2-1) in the ninth inning forced the Growlers into three straight outs to secure the win. Brown went for two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
The Cork Dorks’ Evan Orzech started things with an RBI single in the third inning to give Traverse City a 1-0 lead, but Kalamazoo responded with a run of their own in the top half of the fourth.
Orzech finished 1 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.
Center fielder Parker Brosius extended his hitting streak with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to help the Cork Dorks regain the lead.
The Georgia Tech product finished 1 for 4 with an RBI and a walk.
Kalamazoo took command in the fifth and seventh to give themselves a 3-2 lead, but the pitching crew of The Cork Dorks limited the Growlers to five hits total, starting with right-handed pitcher Nico Saldias.
Saldias (2-2) got the start on Friday, throwing for five innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, striking out two, and walking two.
Southpaw pitcher Sawyer Meeuwes came to relieve Saldias, going for two innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, and walking one in his first outing as a Traverse City Pit Spitter.
Tchavdarov, since his debut on Thursday, has back-to-back two-hit games, along with two RBI in each game.
The Warren native played nine games for Traverse City last season, averaging .273 in 14 games with 33 plate appearances.
Traverse City (38-26) remains four games back of the Kalamazoo Growlers (41-21) in the Great Lakes East with eight games remaining in the regular season.
The 131 Rivalry Series with Kalamazoo continues on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
