ROCKFORD, Illinois — Fireworks were plentiful on Tuesday, and so were runs for the Rockford Rivets as they pummelled the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Rivets scored at least one run in all but one inning at MCCU Field on the Fourth of July, resulting in an 18-3 Northwoods League victory over the recently crowned Great Lakes East Division champion Pit Spitters.
Traverse City (22-14) went up 1-0 on the Rivets (11-24) in the top of the first inning on an RBI double from Dylan Carey that brought in Evan Orzech. But the lead would be shortlived as Rockford tallied three runs in the bottom of the second off of starter Nico Saldias. Saldias, who took the loss, lasted just two innings and allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and a strikeout.
Rockford then scored one run each in the third and fourth before sending 11 men to the plate and exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Rivets pushed across three in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth.
The Rockford bats ate well off the Pit Spitters bullpen, scoring four runs each against Holden Wilder and Hayden Brown. Wilder went two innings, while Brown lasted just a third of an inning and saw his ERA balloon to a robust 108.00.
Jared Ure allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning, and Easton Johnson surrendered three runs on two hits with a walk in an inning of work. Jake Michel allowed two runs on two doubles with a walk in the seventh, and infielder Glenn Miller gave up just one run on three hits in the bottom of the eighth.
The Pit Spitters' other two runs came with two outs in the top of the fifth. Andrew Mannelly scored on a throwing error after Carey stole second base, and Tyler Minnick roped a double to left on a 2-2 pitch to plate Carey.
But that was all the offense the Pit Spitters could muster a day after Traverse City topped Kokomo at home to secure a spot in the 2023 Northwoods League playoffs.
The Pit Spitters look to rebound with a win Wednesday back at MCCU Field as they close out their two-game set against the Rivets. Traverse City's Nathan Dvorsky (0-0, 11.38 ERA) gets the start with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.