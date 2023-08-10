TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters opened their four remaining games before the Northwoods League playoffs at Turtle Creek Stadium with a big splash on Wednesday, winning 15-4 over the Kenosha Kingfish.
Traverse City took control early with a run in the first inning to go up 1-0. Andrew Mannelly led things in the first with a walk, followed by Parker Brosius’ RBI single. The Spitters didn’t get on the board again until the third inning.
Cooper Mills led things off in the third with a single, but putouts from Mannelly and Brosius advanced Mills to third to set up a Colin Summerhill RBI single to put Traverse City up 2-0.
Kenosha stuck around by tacking on two runs in the fifth inning to wheel themselves back into the game, tying it 2-2. But that would be all she wrote. Traverse City unleashed six runs in the bottom half of the fifth to go up 8-2.
Summerhill added to the stat sheet with a two-run RBI single to right field. Michael Tchavdarov followed that at-bat with a single to third to set up Evan Orzech’s two-run RBI single. Devin Hukill plated a run with an RBI single.
Traverse City went through their entire batting order before Kenosha made a pitching change. Mannelly, in his second at-bat in the fifth, brought in the final run of the inning with an RBI single.
The Pit Spitters added six more runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to go up 15-2. Kenosha notched a pair of runs in the ninth, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Traverse City had 14 total hits. Mannelly, Summerhill and Orzech all had a pair of hits. Mills and Hukill had a combined six hits and six RBI.
Right-handed pitcher Nathen Dvorsky (1-1, 5.71 ERA) started things for Traverse City on Wednesday.
Dvorsky finished the night throwing for 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Quinn Berglin (1-0, 1.13 ERA) picked up his first win despite multiple pitchers throwing an inning or more.
Berglin finished the night throwing 1.1 innings, allowing zero runs on two hits with one strikeout.
Traverse City moves to 18-16 in the second half of the season and 40-29 overall.
The Pit Spitters close out the season series with the Kingfish on Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium before welcoming the Rockford Rivets on Friday for a two-game stint to closeout the regular season.
Right-handed pitcher Jake Michel (0-2, 6.59 ERA) gets the start for the Pit Spitters on Thursday. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
