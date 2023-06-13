ROCKFORD — No one rocked out harder on Monday than the Traverse City Pit Spitters did against the Rockford Rivets, beating them 8-1 on their first trip to Rockford this season.
Traverse City extended its winning streak to five games and snapped the Rivets’ four-game winning streak. The Pit Spitters remain one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League with an overall record of 12-3.
Rockford couldn’t hit anything that right-handed pitcher Josh Lanham was serving up. Lanham went perfect through 3.2 innings before giving up a hit. The right-hander struck out seven in six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks.
Right-hander Holden Wilder came on in relief for two innings, allowing zero earned runs and striking out one while walking one.
The bats were alive in the first inning for Traverse City as they got on the board early in the first inning with a sacrifice fly from second basemen Glenn Miller. The Spitters added three more runs in the second inning and then four in the third.
Shortstop Camden Traficante started things in the third with a two-run RBI single to right field. Devin Hukill added to the lead with an RBI single followed by a sacrifice fly from outfielder Brendan Summerhill.
Traverse City finished the night with seven total hits.
The Pit Spitters close out their quick road trip in Rockford on Tuesday before returning to Traverse City on Wednesday to host the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.