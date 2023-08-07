BATTLE CREEK — Zachary Johnson came through big time for his Traverse City Pit Spitters with a bases-clearing double in a 5-1 win over Battle Creek on Monday.
The Pit Spitters had lost their last two and three of the last four before picking up a win against the Battle Jacks to move to 17-15 in the second half of the season and 39-28 overall.
The game remained scoreless after three innings, but the Pit Spitters finally broke through against Battle Creek starter Jared Schwartz for four runs in the top of the fourth innings.
Andrew Mannelly led off with a walk followed by back-to-back singles from Parker Brosius and Colin Summerhill. Cole Prout struck out, but Camden Traficante worked a walk to drive in the first run of the game. After an Alec Atkinson out, Johnson deposited an 0-1 pitch into centerfield for a double that brought in Brosius, Summerhill and Traficante for a 4-0 lead.
The Battle Jacks scored one in the bottom of the fifth, but the Pit Spitters got that run back in the top of the ninth on a Cooper Mills sacrifice fly to bring in Atkinson.
Aren Gustafson got the start for Traverse City and went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Sawyer Meeuwes got the save in two innings of work, walking one and striking out three while not giving up a hit.
The Pit Spitters haven't had the best start to August after losing three of four to the first-place Kalamazoo Growlers that included an 8-5 loss Saturday and a 5-4 loss Sunday. Kalamazoo is 43-21 overall and 22-8 in the second half.
The Growlers jumped on Traverse City starter Lanham for three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Pit Spitters responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. They tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third, but the Northwoods League rivals exchanged runs in the fourth and fifth innings before Kalamazoo plated two in the sixth and added an insurance run in the eighth for the 8-5 victory.
Mason Hill took the loss, going 2.2 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Lanham, despite the early trouble, escaped with a no-decision after going three innings and striking out four with a walk.
Evan Orzech drove in two with a hit, and both Colin Summerhill and Zachary Johnson tallied an RBI. Summerhill had a hit and two runs scored, and Johnson collected two hits. Tyler Minnick also had two hits and scored a run.
The Pit Spitters found themselves down 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth, but they rallied for a three-run comeback to tie the game heading to the ninth.
Parker Brosius singled to load the bases after Ethan Hyme picked up a base hit and Cooper Mills walked to lead off the inning. Summerhill hit a sacrifice fly to score Hyme, and then Cole Prout roped a two-out single to centerfield to score Mills and Brosius to make it 4-4.
But the Growlers took the lead right back in the ninth as Colin Blanchard singled to score Kevin Krill, who led off with a walk and then moved into scoring position on a wild pitch from Mitchell Grannan.
Michael Tchavdarov and Andrew Mannelly both walked with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to put the tying run in scoring position and the winning run at first base, but that would be as far as they would go as Brosius flied out to the shortstop to end the game.
Traverse City battles the Battle Jacks again Tuesday. All-Star Ethan Foley (2-3, 3.14 ERA) takes the mound for the visiting Pit Spitters with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
