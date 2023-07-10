TRAVERSE CITY — Turtle Creek Stadium must have been a welcome sight for the Traverse City Pit Spitters after they spent the last week on the road.
The Pit Spitters opened a stretch of six straight home games with a solid 5-2 win against the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday.
The game was locked at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, and that is when the Pit Spitters struck.
Andrew Mannelly led off with a walk followed by back-to-back singles from Jack Crighton and Parker Brosius to pack the bags. Glenn Miller got ahead in the count 3-0 before roping a 3-1 pitch into the gap to clear the bases on what would be the game-winning hit.
Anthony Ramirez got the win out of the bullpen, improving to 1-1 with a 3.79 ERA. The 6-foot-1 righty went two innings and did not allow a baserunner while striking out one.
Nico Saldias took the no-decision, tossing six innings and giving up two runs on six hits and four walks with two punchouts. Aaron Forrest collected the save, firing a 1-2-3 ninth with a strikeout.
Crighton was a sparkplug out of the leadoff spot, going 3 for 5 with a run scored while raising his average to .309. Miller went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI.
The Pit Spitters ended their road trip with a two-game set against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, splitting the series with a 5-2 win Saturday followed by a rough showing with a 16-5 blowout loss Sunday.
A four-run second inning led the Pit Spitters to their victory Saturday as Evan Orzech led off the frame with a home run on a 3-1 count. Tyler Minnick followed two batters later with a solo homer of his own on a 1-0 pitch to make it 2-0.
Cooper Erikson singled followed by a Mannelly double to put runners on second and third with one out. Erikson scored on a passed ball, and Mannelly came home on a groundball error to the shortstop before a doubleplay ended the inning.
The Pit Spitters' fifth and final run came in the fifth inning when Colin Summerhill, who reached earlier on a walk, scored on another error and pushed the lead to 5-0.
The Rafters plated single runs in the fifth and the eighth innings, but the Pit Spitters' pitchers secured the win. Aren Gustafson got the start and picked up the victory, tossing seven innings and allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Mitch White got the save, pitching a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth and lowering his ERA to a scant 0.53.
Traverse City had a 2-0 lead early in Sunday's contest, but that did not last long. Wisconsin Rapids plated three in the third to take the lead and then added sixth in the fifth, one more in the sixth, five in the seventh and one in the eighth to win going away. Ethan Foley took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
The Pit Spitters scored three in the top of the seventh to cut the deficit to five runs at 10-5, but that would be all the offense they could muster.
Traverse City continues their homestand Tuesday with another one against Kenosha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
The Pit Spitters then welcome the Kokomo Jackrabbits into Turtle Creek Stadium for four games in three days, starting Wednesday and including a day-night doubleheader Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.