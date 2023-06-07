TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters have had a great start to the 2023 season.
The Pit Spitters went 4-2 in their six-game road stint; and on Tuesday, they defended Turtle Creek Stadium after a nail-bitting 3-2 win against the Kalamazoo Growlers. The Pit Spitters extended their overall record to 7-2 and remain unbeaten at home with a 3-0 mark.
Glenn Miller, an Eastern Michigan product, sent one to center field for a one-out RBI single in the eighth, bringing home the go-ahead run. And it was right-handed pitcher Nate Blain who put the undefeated home streak on his shoulders.
Kalamazoo had the tying run on third with one out, but Blain put the Growlers to sleep in 12 pitches as he forced two groundouts to end the game.
The Growlers struck first in the second inning with an RBI single from Cam Conley, but the Pit Spitters answered quickly on a fielder’s-choice grounder put in play by catcher Brendan Guciardo, bringing home Georgia Tech product Parker Brosius.
No one mustered a run in the third inning, despite Chicago native Colin Summerhill getting a base hit. But the inning quickly ended on a one-out double play, keeping the Pit Spitters off the board despite the mild threat. The Growlers regained the lead in the fourth only to have the Pit Spitters knot it again.
After regaining the lead, the Pit Spitters would go hitless for four straight innings. Josh Lanham, the 6-foot-1 righty, didn’t make the Growlers’ job easy even though he gave up two runs.
The Georgia native struck out four while walking only three in five innings of work. Blain was credited for the win as he didn’t allow any runs, walks or hits in his four innings pitched.
Brosius finished the night going 2 for 3 with a double. Brosius has gotten a hit in every game since the start of the season. The 6-foot-1 outfielder also extended his streak of multi-hit games to four.
Summerhill extended his active hitting streak to seven games. Miller and Camden Traficante each got a hit to extend their hitting streaks to four games.
The Pit Spitters conclude their stay in Traverse City on Wednesday against the Growlers before heading to Battle Creek on Thursday. The first pitch is at 11:05 a.m. with right-handed pitcher Ethan Foley taking the mound for the Pit Spitters.
