BATTLE CREEK — Anthony Ramirez worked out of the one-out, bases-loaded situation he inherited to preserve a 2-1 Traverse City Pit Spitters win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
The win improves the Spitters to 9-3 this season, 2.5 games ahead of the Rockford Rivets and Kalamazoo Growlers in the Northwoods League’s Great Lakes East Division and 1.5 games in front of the Wausau Woodchucks for the overall Great Lakes lead.
Nick Powers went seven strong innings, allowing three hits, no walks while striking out five without giving up a run. He improved to 2-0 with a 0.00 earned-run average through two starts.
Jake Michel came on for one-third of an inning to start the eighth, giving up a hit, walk and an earned run before manager Josh Rebandt went to his closer with the bases loaded and one out. Ramirez retired the first two batters he faced to get out of the jam with a one-run lead.
Ramirez stayed on for the ninth, tossing a 1-2-3 inning and picking up his second save of the season.
Devin Hukill scored in the second on an error after doubling with one out.
Riley Frost singled to right field in the fifth inning, stole second and came home on Dylan Carey’s RBI single.
Carey, Frost and Hukill each produced two hits in the game.
Catcher Tyler Minnick and center fielder Parker Brosius added one hit each. Brosius is .001 off the Northwoods League batting average lead, hitting .447 through 11 games. Rockford outfielder Jacob Guardado leads the league at .448 in nine games.
