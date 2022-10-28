TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters have named Houston native, Jacqueline Holm, as their new general manager. Holm will become the second GM in Pit Spitters history, replacing Micky Graham, as the club prepares for its 5th season in 2023.
Holm is no stranger to the industry of minor league baseball, most recently serving as the GM for the Quad City River Bandits, of the High-A Midwest League, during their 2019 season. Following 2019, Holm has held leadership roles with the Scott County Family YMCA in Davenport, Iowa, and most recently has led national event and tradeshow activities for a cutting-edge agriculture company based in Illinois.
“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity," Holm said. “The combination of the West Michigan Whitecaps ownership group along with the fantastic Pit Spitters staff and this growing market makes this role an incredible career opportunity. I’m looking forward to engaging with this community and team and ramping up for my first season as a Pit Spitter in 2023.”
In her new role, Holm will oversee all aspects of the Pit Spitters' operation.
Holm’s impressive track record in baseball began with the Sugar Land Skeeters, an independent Atlantic League team, where she helped the Skeeters gain notoriety through a variety of high-profile promotions and landmark events. At the conclusion of the 2015 season, she moved to Davenport to join the River Bandits. There she held several leadership positions, finishing as the team’s GM for the 2019 season.
While with the River Bandits, Holm’s leadership saw the team transform their social media presence, substantially grow season ticket usage and retention, and win a Midwest League Championship — all of which garnered her a nomination for the Rawlings Midwest League Female Executive of the Year award in 2017. Outside of the ballpark, Holm also helped extend the team's reach into the community through her board work with a number of nonprofit and community organizations, including serving as president of the Davenport Rotary.
“I am incredibly excited to see the energy and ideas that Jacqueline will bring to our organization,” Whitecaps and Pit Spitters CEO and Managing Partner Joe Chamberlin said. “Jacqueline is a leader and innovator in this industry, and I am thrilled we were able to get her out of the corporate world and back into baseball.”
When reflecting on how far the organization has come over its first four seasons of baseball, Chamberlin said the Traverse City region and the Pit Spitters as a franchise have worked very hard in recent years to evolve into a destination for a new generation of leaders and innovative talent.
"Jacqueline is a great example of that," he said. "I can’t wait to see what she is able to accomplish both at the ballpark and in the community.”
The Pit Spitters are set to welcome Holm to Traverse City next week.
