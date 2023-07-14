TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters put quite the exclamation mark on their six-game homestand as Traverse City’s Northwoods League team laid a hurting on the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
The bats were potent for the Pit Spitters as the offense exploded for seven runs in the third inning en route to a 15-5 victory Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. The win moves the Spitters to 7-5 in the second half of the season and 29-18 overall. The Kalamazoo Growlers remain a game ahead of Traverse City at 29-16 for the lead in the Great Lakes East Division.
Parker Brosius, a 2023 Northwoods League All-Star, had a whale of a game as the centerfielder went 2 for 4 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. Colin Summerhill and Evan Orzech each launched a home run, and Orzech finished the night with four runs driven in as well. Summerhill and Alec Atkinson also scored three times in the blowout win.
The Spitters went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second on an Orzech single that plated Brosius. The Jackrabbits tied the game with a run in the third, but the rout was on in the bottom of the frame.
Back-to-back singles from Cooper Erikson and Jack Crighton followed by a Camden Traficante walk loaded the bases with no one out. Atkinson singled to drive in Erikson and keep the bases loaded, and then Brosius rifled a double to left to drive in three.
Orzech then cleared the bases after he cleared the fences with a three-run homer to right, making it 8-1 and putting the game out of reach early.
The fireworks continued in the bottom of the fourth when Summerhill stole home after Brosius’ RBI single plated Atkinson. The Pit Spitters then added four more in the sixth on an RBI fielder’s choice groundout from Brosius, a bases-loaded RBI walk from Summerhill and a two-RBI single by Erikson. Summerhill capped the night when he rocketed a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth for the Pit Spitters’ 15th run.
Aren Gustafson got the start and the victory, improving to 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA. He went seven innings and allowed three runs on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
The Pit Spitters begin a five-game road trip Saturday with a doubleheader against the Madison Mallards, although the nightcap will technically be a home game as the two teams make up a rained-out game from earlier in the season.
Ethan Foley (1-2, 3.13 ERA) gets the start in game one, and Holden Wilder (0-0, 9.69 ERA) takes the bump in game two. First pitches are set for 4:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Pit Spitters and Mallards meet again at 12:35 p.m. Sunday before Traverse City travels to Ilinois to take on the Rockford Rivets for two on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.