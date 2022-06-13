TRAVERSE CITY — Nothing like getting hot at the right time like the way the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-6) are.
The Pit Spitters ended their series with the Rockford Rivets (7-7) on Monday after a series win against Kokomo Jackrabbits on Saturday. The Pit Spitters are currently riding a six-game win streak after starting the season 2-6. Traverse City won its opener before dropping five straight for the first time in franchise history.
The Pit Spitters got the 3-2 victory and series win against the Jackrabbits after Kokomo found some life in the fifth. But that was all the Jackrabbits were able to do the rest of the game.
Traverse City took an early 3-0 lead in the fourth on Camden Traficante's groundout to bring in Christian Beal right after Hunter Tabb singled to centerfield to bring in two runs.
The pitching — led by starting pitcher Derek Clark — held things together for the Spitters as they extended their win streak to four — which would eventually reach six by Monday. The series against the Rivets is where the pitching showed its true colors.
The pitching for the Pit Spitters allowed only two runs combined. Throughout the season, the Spitters' staff hasnt been able to hold their opponents to a single run. Both games against the Rivets allowed two runs combined. The numbers showed this was the best weekend thus far for the Spitters this season.
Aren Gustafon got the nod in the first game against the Rivets. Gustafson picked up six strikeouts in seven innings while only allowing four hits. The bullpen shut the door the rest of the way.
In the first game, the Spitters held the Rivets to a single run as the game ended 6-1.
Evan Orzech put the Spitters on the scoreboard first in the third inning after hitting an RBI single to center field bringing in Marshall Toole. But the flood gates didn’t open until the seventh when they added on six more runs.
Game two had a different start, but a great one for Traverse City. The first inning started with a Traficante two-run RBI single to right field bringing in Jared Miller and Colin Summerhill. Dallas Durate brought home Traficante, extending the lead even further to 3-0.
Summerhill got into the action as well, bringing in another run in the fifth to make it 4-0. The Pit Spitters won the game 6-1 extending their streak to six games.
The Pit Spitters spend their next six games on the road.
