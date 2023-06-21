KENOSHA — The Traverse City Pit Spitters scratched and clawed their way to keep their three-game winning streak alive, but a go-ahead run from Kenosha in the eighth inning diminished their chances, as they fall 5-4 to the Kingfish on Tuesday.
Traverse City split the two-game road trip in Kenosha and remains a game ahead of the Rockford Rivets with a 15-7 overall record.
Right-handed pitcher Nate Blain held his own for four innings, despite giving up the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Kenosha had runners on first and second with two outs, and second baseman Reagan Burford drove in the go-ahead run to give the Kingfish a 5-4 lead.
The Canton native pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one run while walking two and striking out five.
The Spitters had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth inning. Catcher Andrew Mannelly pinch ran for catcher Tyler Minnick, who was responsible for bringing in the Spitters’ first run in the second inning.
Mannelly stole first and second before making his way to third base. Shortstop Camden Traficante got walked and then later sent to second base. Right fielder Brendan Summerhill had a chance to add another heroic game against Kenosha but struck out.
Kenosha struck first in the first inning with two runs to push their lead 2-0, but it didn’t last long as Traverse City responded quickly in the second inning with two runs of their own.
Minnick sent the ball to center field for an RBI single, bringing in Cole Prout to cut the deficit 2-1. Parker Brosius knotted the game at 2-2 with a hit to score Jack Crighton.
Aren Gustafson made the start for the Pit Spitters. He went four innings, allowing four earned runs and six hits while walking one and striking out one.
Kenosha regained the lead in the fourth inning, but Traverse City responded in the sixth inning with two runs to knot up the game at 4-4. The Spitters had their chances throughout the game, as they got 12 total hits off four pitchers.
Traverse City hits Kalamazoo for a four-game series against the Growlers on Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Right-handed pitcher Jayden Dentler gets the start for Traverse City.
