TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters hoped to win one with their new team name — the Up North Cork Dorks — on Friday, but it wasn’t to be.
The Cork Dorks (aka Pit Spitters) fell short on Alternate Identity Night at Turtle Creek Stadium after a go-ahead single in the Rockford Rivets’ half of the ninth inning, losing 5-4.
For one night only, the Traverse City Pit Spitters (38-25) changed their names to the Up North Cork Dorks to pay homage to what makes Traverse City unique — wineries and lots of them. A Cork Dork is used to describe a wine enthusiast, and Traverse City is home to more than 40 wineries and was named one of the 10 Best Wine Regions in the Country by USA Today.
Turtle Creek Stadium was the destination spot for a lot of Spitters/Cork Dorks fans on Friday as many were lined up in the team store to buy Cork Dork gear, and some were ready for fireworks. The players said all season that Traverse City is a great place to play summer baseball because of the fans.
“It’s cool. It’s a blessing to be up here and be able to play in front of these incredible fans,” Trey Truitt III said. “It’s awesome to be able to pay homage to the cherries and the wine. Just everything that makes this town such a great place.”
With the bases loaded and down 5-3 with one out in the ninth, the Cork Dorks had a chance to repeat their walk-off on Thursday night. Marshall Toole put the ball in play for a groundout to bring in the runner from third home and make it 5-4. Camden Traficante, on full-count with the tying run on third and go-ahead run on second, sent the ball deep to left field but only for a long out.
“I was just trying to breathe, trying to stay relaxed at the plate, and just trying to put my best swing on it,” Traficante said on a potential walk-off. “Sometimes you get it, and sometimes you don’t.”
Traverse City played it close in the last few innings. The Rivets took the go-ahead lead in the ninth with two outs. Pitcher Anthony Ramirez (2-3, 4.50 ERA) hit a batter and walked two to set up Bryson Parks for the go-head two-run RBI single.
The Rivets did not manage a hit until the sixth inning with second baseman Nick Demarco’s double, followed by Will Prater’s two-run RBI double — after the batter previously got walked to put them in front with a 2-1 lead. Second baseman Giovanni Lorenzo extended their lead to 3-1 with an RBI single before pitcher Ryan Insco ended the inning.
“I was one pitch away from escaping a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam, and one of their best hitters put a good swing on a good pitch,” Insco said. “I’m not going to dwell on it. Just come back to the park tomorrow, and we’ll get after it again.”
Pitching for both teams was on par all night. Traverse City starting pitcher Aaron Forrest (4-1, 3.06 ERA) pitched four innings, allowing no runs with four strikeouts while walking none.
Rockford starting pitcher Ross Thompson made things difficult for Traverse City hitters, despite giving up eight hits, two walks and two runs. The Cork Dorks had plenty of chances to get runs in before the seventh.
“I feel like we were putting some good barrels on the guy and he was just getting outs,” Traficante said. “We were just hitting right to guys, but that’s what happens in baseball.”
Whenever the Spitters got on base, they got caught. All season they have been trying to reach their goal of 200 stolen bases this season.
On Friday, they were able to get two stolen bases from Truitt III (18) and Sam Tackett (10). The team currently has 179 with 10 games left.
Traverse City is back at Turtle Creek Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against first-half Great Lakes East champions Kalamazoo Growlers (31-32), who have been 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Spitters are still 4.5 games ahead of the Rivets for first place in the second half with 10 games left.
