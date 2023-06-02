KOKOMO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters likely won’t keep up this pace of extra-inning games, but they’ll take the winning .667 winning percentage.
Through the first four games of the season, the Pit Spitters have gone to extra frames three times. If that plays out across the entire 72-game season, that is 54 games going beyond the ninth.
Fortunately, the Pit Spitters have won two of those three games after repaying Kokomo with a 5-2 10th-inning win Thursday after the Jackrabbits topped Traverse City 6-5 in 10 on Wednesday.
The Pit Spitters (3-1) led 2-0 on a Colin Summerhill sac fly in the top of the fifth to score Devin Hukill and when Camden Traficante scored on an error in the sixth. The Jackrabbits knotted things at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh. Isaac Kim singled up the middle to center, bringing home Noah Christenson and Tyler Cate.
Pitching on both sides held true until the top of the 10th when Riley Frost singled to right to load the bases for the Pit Spitters with just one out. Hukill walked to bring in Tranficante, and then Parker Brosius and Frost scored on a Blake Bean base-knock to left.
Anthony Ramirez came on in the bottom of the frame, striking out the side to earn the save. Nate Blain picked up the win in relief, going three innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits. Ethan Foley got the start and the no-decision, scattering six hits over six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.
The Pit Spitters head to Kenosha for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Friday.
