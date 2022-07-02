TRAVERSE CITY — Friday was a gorgeous day in Traverse City for baseball. The fans were in full force at Turtle Creek Stadium. Children were having a blast trying to catch foul balls off the roof. And the fireworks didn’t disappoint.
Traverse City is going to be a hopping town for the next couple days as the National Cherry Festival begins Saturday and runs through July 9. But that didn’t stop the fans from coming out on Fireworks Night and supporting their hometown Pit Spitters. Even some of the players are looking forward to the Cherry Fest, as they have a day off July 5 — their first since June 7.
“I was here last year,” said Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jeremy Neff. “I am looking forward to that. I’ll be there during my day off.”
While the slow start for the Pit Spitters had them looking shaky early, the boys put some runs together late after losing the lead in the sixth. The Pit Spitters rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, taking the first of the two-game series in an 8-2 final against the Wausau Woodchucks.
The Pit Spitters hoped some fireworks would come early in their offense, but that wasn’t the case. Neff started hot on the mound. Through five innings, he held the Woodchucks to no runs or hits. It looked to be as if a no-hitter was in play, but that didn’t last long.
“I had an idea,” said Neff on the potential no-hitter. “I was cruising, and all I really wanted to do was let them put the ball in play for my defense. They played great all night, so I let them work and that makes me work.”
Neff finished with 85 pitches through six innings pitched while striking out five. Neff entered the night with a 2.70 ERA with 17 strikeouts.
The Woodchucks’ only runs came in the top of the sixth — collecting four straight hits, scoring two. After the first hit, a slight shift of momentum swung in the Woodchucks’ favor after the Pit Spitters got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth.
Even the Wausau reliever put a hold on the Pit Spitters offense to no hits through two innings. But in the bottom of the eighth, the boys came alive and took back the momentum.
With no outs, the Pit Spitters loaded up the bases, regained the lead after a walk and singles from Two singles Camden Traficante and Marshall Toole. Right-handed hitter Sam Tackett’s RBI single to right field brought in Traficante — and five more runs would follow.
The Pit Spitters will play two more home games before their day off July 5. Righty Aaron Forrest (2-1, 3.63 ERA) takes the bump Saturday for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Turtle Creek.
