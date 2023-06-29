TRAVERSE CITY — Evan Orzech played hero Thursday night for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Northwoods League catcher roped a 1-1 pitch to left field for a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh that put the Pit Spitters ahead of the visiting Battle Creek Battle Jacks by a 2-1 score. That would be the final at Turtle Creek Stadium as Traverse City improved to 20-11 and maintained its lead in the Great Lakes East Division.
Mitch White picked up the victory in relief for the Pit Spitters, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out one. Carson Fischer took the hard-luck no-decision after going 5.2 innings and giving up no runs on three hits and a walk with three punchouts.
Orzech got the scoring started for the Pit Spitters as well, rifling his first of two two-out RBI doubles to right field in the bottom of the first inning to bring in Glenn Miller, who singled earlier in the frame.
The score remained 1-0 until the top of the seventh when Spencer Verburg's groundout bounced off reliever Jared Ure to third base and brought in Blake McCrae to make it a 1-1 game.
Orzech's second RBI two-bagger in the bottom of the seventh held up as Aaron Forrest picked up the save with a lockdown top of the ninth.
Orzech finished going 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. Miller also collected two hits as did Colin Summerhill.
The Pit Spitters finish out the month of June with the first game of a two-game road series against the second-place Rockford Rivets with first place in the Great Lakes East Division on the line. Nick Powers (3-1, 2.45 ERA) gets the start for the Pit Spitters on Friday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch
Traverse City and Rockford continue their set Saturday before the Pit Spitters return home for a brief two-game slate against Kokomo on Sunday and Monday. Both home games have a 7:05 p.m. start time at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.