TRAVERSE CITY — After losing in close fashion Tuesday to the Wisconsin Rapids, the Traverse City Pit Spitters put on a hitting clinic in their 9-2 home win against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
June has featured a roller-coaster ending for the Pit Spitters as they have regained first place with a half-game lead ahead of the Rockford Rivets (18-11) in the Great Lakes East Division with an overall record of 19-11.
Traverse City never lost the lead Wednesday once they got off to an early start in the second inning. Nebraska product Zachary Johnson had his best game of the season by starting the night with a two-run RBI single to center field.
Second baseman Devin Hukill followed suit by sending a long shot to right field for a two-run RBI triple in the third inning, but the Spitters didn’t have many chances to score again until the eighth inning when they unleashed four more runs.
Hukill finished the night 1 for 5 with two RBI and extended his hitting streak to three games. Johnson snapped his two-game hitless streak by going 3 for 5 with three RBI.
First baseman Camden Traficante snapped out of his two-game hitless streak by going 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. Illinois native Evan Orzech finished the night going 2 for 4 with two RBI and a walk.
Right-handed pitcher Nico Saldias (1-1) got the start at Turtle Creek Stadium, finishing the night throwing five innings, allowing two hits and one run while walking three and striking out three.
Traverse City relied on four pitchers to secure the lead, and they delivered by only allowing a combined two hits, one walk and zero earned runs.
The Spitters close out their five-game home stand on Thursday against the Battle Jacks (9-20) with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
