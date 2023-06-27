TRAVERSE CITY — After losing two straight, the Traverse City Pit Spitters (18-10) are still a game ahead of the Rockford Rivets in the Great Lake East Division after winning 3-1 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Monday.
The Pit Spitters lost 18-5 against the Madison Mallards on Saturday, but they had a day off on Sunday because inclement weather postponed the second game against the Mallards. The game has been rescheduled for a doubleheader on July 15 in Madison, with the first game starting at 4:35 p.m.
Both games will be seven innings, with the second game starting 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
The Spitters had a smoother day on the mound on Monday than Saturday, with left-handed pitcher Aren Gustafson (2-0) getting the start at Turtle Creek Stadium. He tossed 7.2 innings and allowed one run on seven hits with three strikeouts and zero walks.
Right-handed pitcher Nate Blain got the save after going 1.1 innings while allowing zero runs on two hits and walking one.
Right-handed pitcher Josh Lanham (2-1) suffered his first loss on Saturday after pitching 2.2 innings and allowing eight runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks. The bullpen didn’t help much as Nathan Dvorsky and Easton Johnson combined for 10 runs allowed.
Traverse City started Monday’s game on the sunny side as they scored a run in the first, second and third innings to go up 3-0.
Second basemen Glenn Miller started things for the Traverse City with a groundout to bring home Clemson product Jack Crighton. Shortstop Devin Hukill was brought home the second-inning run after the Rafters committed a fielding error, and Miller added to the score in the third with another putout.
The Rafters’ only run came in the eighth inning after Ty Johnson sent one to center field for a sacrifice fly, but that’s all she wrote for Wisconsin despite having a runner in scoring position to end the eighth.
Miller finished the day 1 for 4 with two RBI after snapping his eight-game hitting streak on Saturday. Crighton extended his hitting streak to four games after going 2-for-2 with a triple on Saturday and 2 for 4 on Monday.
The Pit Spitters continue their five-game home stint on Tuesday against the Rafters. First pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Traverse City then welcomes Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Wednesday before going on the road Friday to face the Rockford Rivets.
