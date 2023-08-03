KOKOMO — Traverse City Pit Spitters continue to make strides with just 10 games remaining in the regular season by extending their winning streak to three games after defeating the Kokomo Jackrabbits 7-4.
Traverse City finished the season 7-5 against Kokomo (23-39). The Pit Spitters (37-25) moved to second place and remained four games behind the Kalamazoo Growlers (40-20) in the Great Lakes East. Kalamazoo travels to Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday for a four-game stint.
Traverse City unleashed the bats in Kokomo by having 10 hits total. Several players had multiple hits. Shortstop Camden Traficante played a role in the win, going 2 for 3 with four RBI and two walks.
Georgia Tech product Tyler Minnic started things in the third inning with an RBI single to right field to put Traverse City up 1-0, but Kokomo quickly responded in the bottom half with a run.
Traficante extended the lead in the fifth inning with a two-run RBI single to put Traverse City up 3-1. Pit Spitters’ Zachary Johnson extended the lead to 4-1 with a two-out sacrifice put-out.
Kokomo added a run in the fifth, but Traverse City responded with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to go up 7-2. The Jackrabbits put two runs on the board in the eighth inning, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Right-handed pitcher Nathan Dvorsky (1-1) allowed two earned runs, striking out six and walking three. Traverse City turned to three relievers, combining for two earned runs, striking out and walking one.
Center fielder Parker Brosius snapped his six-game hitting slump by going 2 for 2 with three walks. Minnick extended his hitting streak to eight- games after going 2 for 4 with two RBI and a walk.
Right fielder Evan Orzech went 2 for 4 with one walk and two runs.
The Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday for a four-game series with Kalamazoo. Right-handed pitcher Jake Michel (0-2) gets the start for Traverse City.
