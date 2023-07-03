TRAVERSE CITY — Third time was indeed the charm for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
After failing to convert on their first two chances to win the Great Lakes East Division in the first half of the season to clinch a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs, the Pit Spitters finally got the job done Monday night at home against Kokomo. Traverse City used two big innings to topple the Jackrabbits by an 8-1 final in front of nearly 3,400 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The win improves the Pit Spitters to 22-13 overall, clinching the Great Lakes East with a half-game lead over the red-hot Kalamazoo Growlers who have now won seven straight and are 9-1 in their last 10 games. Winning the division in the first half of the season guarantees Traverse City a spot in the postseason.
Trailing 1-0 after the top of the first inning, the Pit Spitters scored three in the bottom half of the frame. Traverse City plated a cool five-spot in the bottom of the fifth to push the score to 8-1, where it would stay for the final four innings.
Ethan Foley got the start and the win, going six innings and allowing just one run on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. His ERA sits at an All-Star-worthy 1.98. Hayden Jatczak gave up just two hits in his two innings of work, striking out one. And Aaron Forrest continued to impress in his new role out of the bullpen, closing out the ninth without allowing a baserunner and striking out one.
The top third of the Pit Spitters' lineup was mighty effective against the Jackrabbits. Leadoff hitter Jack Crighton along with Parker Brosius and Glenn Miller each went 1 for 3 from the dish with two runs scored.
Cleanup hitter Colin Summerhill also went 1 for 3, driving in three runs and scoring once. Brendan Summerhill drove in two runs with a double and scored a run. Miller, Evan Orzech and Tyler Minnick each had an RBI in the victory. Minnick also had a multi-hit effort with two singles.
The Pit Spitters go on the road for their next six games, starting with two against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then they travel to Fond du Lac for two against the Dock Spiders on Thursday and Friday and then two against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Saturday and Sunday before returning to Turtle Creek Stadium for a six-game homestand that includes two against the Kenosha Kingfish and four against Kokomo.
Tuesday's Fourth of July battle against Battle Creek has a 1:05 p.m. first pitch at MCCU Field.
