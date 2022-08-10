TRAVERSE CITY — A blowout win is a fine way to celebrate clinching a berth in the playoffs, especially after a loss.
Although the Traverse City Pit Spitters lost Monday to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, they earned a spot in the playoffs shortly after when the second-place Rockford Rivets also lost — giving the Spitters the second-half title in the Great Lakes East Division.
Locking up a spot in the postseason is beginning to be a standard for the Pit Spitters. And so is hosting a Northwoods League playoff game. The Spitters get a chance to do it again this year after winning the Northwoods League title last season.
The 2021 Northwoods champions clinched their fourth straight playoff spot on Monday to take on first-half champions Kalamazoo Growlers (32-35). Despite losing to Battle Creek on Monday, they were still able to celebrate something last night.
The Spitters erased Monday’s defeat on Tuesday by beating down the Battle Creek to win 11-1 with the help of starting pitcher Nate Blain pitching six innings, allowing three hits while striking out three.
Michael Tchavdarov put the Spitters out front with a two-run RBI single in the second and would finish the game with three runs driven in. Traverse City collected 11 hits, as Battle Creek got just three after crushing the ball on Monday.
Sweeping the Rockford Rivets (35-32) a couple of days ago played a huge role after they suffered a loss Monday, making it all but impossible for them to catch the Spitters with just four games remaining. Now, it is impossible for Rockford to catch Traverse City.
The best-of-three game series begins Sunday in Kalamazoo with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m. and then back home Monday at Turtle Creek with a 7:05 p.m. start time. To have another playoff game in Turtle Creek has field manager Josh Rebandt and everyone in the organization excited.
“Earning a playoff spot isn’t something that’s done in one night, it’s something that’s done throughout the season,” said Rebandt. “The day-to-day stuff of trying to stay even field throughout the whole summer, and our guys have been able to do that.”
The front office is excited as well.
“It’s a ton of fun,” CEO Joe Chamberlin said. “If there’s one thing we have learned over a couple of seasons, it is that Traverse City loves a winning team, and I am just thrilled that we were able to send another one to the playoffs. It’s always an electric environment when we get playoff games there.”
In their first half of the season, they were searching to get into a rhythm after losing seven straight. But since the start of the second half of the season, they are 24-8.
“We’ve been able to come away from those close games with bigger hits, bigger plays and bigger pitches — and a lot of the losses we had in the first half for the season were by one or two runs,” Rebandt said.
In the second half, the Spitters have been able to rewrite the script and develop the players into great players, despite losing some of them to the MLB Draft.
After losing Jakob Marsee to the draft, new players have stepped up — like left fielder Brennen Dorighi, right fielder Tchavdarov and third basemen Glen Miller. A few others have made an impact on this second half of the season, according to Rebandt.
“It’s important, and it’s part of the mentality of creating and hopefully maintaining a solid culture all summer. When we can do that, the guys that come in have a really easy buy-in process,” Rebandt said. “Because they see guys that are pulling for one another, guys that care about winning, guys that care about getting better.”
Rebandt said it creates a winning environment.
“Guys that join our team can relax right when they get here because they don’t feel all the pressure will be on themselves, it’s going to be a team effort,” he said.
With a couple of games left, Rebandt considered this season an absolute success because they have accomplished some of the goals they set for themselves. One of the goals was to get a walk-off in Turtle Creek Stadium because they are usually on the other end of the stick.
Traverse City is back on the road against the Kenosha Kingfish (32-35) at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.